पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दीपोत्सव:एक घंटा 55 मिनट रहेगा पूजन का खास मुहूर्त, 21 दीपक व चार मुखी दीपक के पूजन से मिलेगा विशेष फल

कुरुक्षेत्र3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

दीपो का त्योहार दिवाली आज धूमधाम से मनेगी। कोरोना काल के बाद अब दिवाली फेस्ट से जहां बाजारों की रंगत लौटी है। वहीं लंबे अरसे बाद दिवाली की वजह से कोरोना के चलते पसरी मायूसी भी छंटी है। शनिवार को कार्तिक मास की अमावस्या तिथि, स्वाति नक्षत्र, चंद्रमा और सूर्य तुला राशि में सौभाग्य योग और नाग करण विशेष रात्रि में रहेंगे।

महालक्ष्मी और गणेश की पूजा का विशेष विधान है। ज्योतिषी डॉ. सुरेश मिश्रा के मुताबिक जहां गृहस्थ और व्यापारी धन की देवी लक्ष्मी से समृद्धि की कामना करते है। वहीं साधु-संत और तांत्रिक कुछ विशेष सिद्धियां अर्जित करने के लिए रात्रि काल में अपने तांत्रिक षटकर्म करते हैं। महालक्ष्मी पूजा स्थिर लग्न वृष, सिंह एवं कुम्भ में ही उचित मानी है। व्यावसायिक स्थल में पूजा कुम्भ लग्न में दोपहर एक बजकर 16 मिनट से दो बजकर 41 मिनट तक होगी। जबकि घर में पूजन का समय वृष लग्न सायं पांच बजकर 37 मिनट से 7 बजकर 30 मिनट तक एवं सिद्धि के लिए सिंह लग्न में रात्रि 12 बज कर सात मिनट से 2 बजकर 27 मिनट तक है।

पूजा में ये रखें विशेष ध्यान : डॉ. रामराज कौशिक
ज्योतिषी डॉ. रामराज कौशिक के मुताबिक प्रतिमाएं खंडित नहीं हों। चौकी पर लाल वस्त्र बिछाकर भगवान गणेश जी के दाईं तरफ लक्ष्मी जी की स्थापना करें। भगवान गणेश को दूर्वा का और लक्ष्मी को कमल के फूल का आसन दें। भगवान गणेश को सफेद वस्त्र और लक्ष्मी को लाल वस्त्र अर्पित करें। पूजन के बाद आरती कर प्रसाद का भोग लगाएं। इसी समय तेल के 21 दीपक व चार मुखी दीपक का पूजन करें। दीपक की लौ का मुख पूर्व या उत्तर दिशा में धन और सुख समृद्धि प्रदान करता है। तेल का दीया बाईं और शुद्ध गाय के घी का दीया दाईं तरफ रखें। दीप पूजन करने के बाद पहले मंदिर में दीप दान करें और फिर घर में दीएं सजाएं। लक्ष्मी जी के सामने शुद्ध गाय के घी का दीपक पूरी रात जलना चाहिए। आरती के बाद प्रसाद का भोग लगाएं। इसी समय तेल के 21 दीपक व एक चार मुखी दीपक का पूजन करें। दीपक की लौ का मुख पूर्व या उत्तर दिशा में धन और सुख समृद्धि प्रदान करता है। तेल का दीया बाईं और शुद्ध गाय के घी का दीया दाईं तरफ रखें। दीप पूजन करने के बाद पहले मंदिर में दीप दान करें और फिर घर में दीएं सजाएं। दीपावली की रात लक्ष्मी जी के सामने शुद्ध गाय के घी का दीपक पूरी रात जलना चाहिए।

दीपावली की ये हैं मान्यताएं

  • कार्तिक अमावस्या के दिन भगवान श्री राम चंद्र जी चौदह वर्ष का वनवास काटकर और लंकापति रावण का नाश करके अयोध्या लौटे थे।
  • एक अन्य कथा के अनुसार नरकासुर नामक राक्षस ने साधु-संतों की 16 हजार स्त्रियों को बंदी बना लिया था। श्री कृष्ण ने कार्तिक मास में कृष्ण पक्ष की चतुर्दशी को नरकासुर का वध 16 हजार स्त्रियों को कैद से मुक्त कराया। तभी से नरक चतुर्दशी मनाई जानी लगी
  • इस दिन भगवान विष्णु ने राजा बलि को पाताल लोक का स्वामी बनाया था और इंद्र ने स्वर्ग को सुरक्षित पाकर खुशी से दीपावली मनाई थी।
  • इसी दिन समुद्र मंथन के दौरान क्षीरसागर से लक्ष्मी जी प्रकट हुई थीं और उन्होंने भगवान विष्णु को पति के रूप में स्वीकार किया था।
  • पूजन की सामग्री : महालक्ष्मी पूजन में केशर, रोली, चावल, पान, सुपारी, फल, फूल, दूध, खील, बताशे, सिंदूर, सूखे, मेवे, मिठाई, दही, गंगाजल, धूप, अगरबत्ती, दीपक, रूई तथा कलावा नारियल और तांबे का कलश चाहिए।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें