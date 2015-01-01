पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

व्याख्यान:हमारी भारतीय संस्कृति ने संपूर्ण विश्व को अनुप्राणित किया : भटनागर

कुरुक्षेत्रएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

विद्या भारती संस्कृति शिक्षा संस्थान की ओर से ‘भारतीय संस्कृति का विश्वव्यापी स्वरूप’ विषय पर व्याख्यान किया गया। इसमें चौधरी चरण सिंह विश्वविद्यालय मेरठ के राजनीति विज्ञान विभाग के विभागाध्यक्ष प्रो. पवन शर्मा मुख्य वक्ता रहे। संस्थान के निदेशक डॉ. रामेन्द्र सिंह ने अतिथि परिचय कराया। बताया कि भारत की विश्व को क्या देन है तथा उसके बल पर भारत कैसे विश्व गुरुत्व प्राप्त कर सकता है, इस दृष्टि से प्रो. पवन शर्मा 400 से अधिक व्याख्यान दे चुके हैं। इसके अतिरिक्त वे एकात्म मानव दर्शन एवं विद्या व्यवस्था से ही विश्व में परिवर्तन संभव, इस दृष्टिकोण से चिंतन, मनन, एवं लेखन में शामिल हैं। डॉ. रामेन्द्र सिंह ने कहा कि विद्या भारती संस्कृति शिक्षा संस्थान भारतीय संस्कृति के प्रचार-प्रसार के लिए निरंतर प्रयत्नशील है।

वर्तमान कोरोना काल में भी संस्थान ऑनलाइन साप्ताहिक व्याख्यानमाला के रूप में संस्कृति बोध एवं भारतीय संस्कृति के महत्वपूर्ण घटकों को वक्ताओं के माध्यम से प्रस्तुत कर रहा है। संस्थान के सचिव अवनीश भटनागर ने विषय की प्रस्तावना रखते हुए कहा कि भारतीय संस्कृति ही विश्व व्यापिनी है। यह हम लोगों के लिए विश्वास करने का विषय है। यह विश्वास भावनात्मक आधार पर नहीं वरन तथ्यात्मक आधार पर है। हम सभ्यता और संस्कृति में भेद नहीं करते, दोनों को समानार्थी समझ लेते हैं।

हम सिन्धु घाटी सभ्यता कहते हैं और जब संस्कृति का विषय आता है तो वैदिक संस्कृति कहते हैं। पूरे विश्व ने लिया हमसे ज्ञान : प्रो. पवन ने कहा कि भारतीय संस्कृति ने प्रत्येक प्रकार से न केवल पश्चिम को, न केवल दक्षिण एशिया को, न केवल दक्षिण पूर्वी एशिया को बल्कि संपूर्ण विश्व को अनुप्राणित किया है। भारत के पास संपूर्ण विश्व ज्ञान प्राप्त करने के लिए आता था, यह भारतीय संस्कृति का वैशिष्ट्य था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसत्तू को देश-विदेश में पहचान दिलाने के लिए नौकरी छोड़ स्टार्टअप शुरू किया, सालाना टर्नओवर 10 लाख रु. है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें