‌विवाद:पति-पत्नी का विवाद सुलझाने के लिए थाने में बुलाई थी पंचायत, पुलिस के सामने ही भिड़ गए दोनों पक्ष, केस दर्ज

कुरुक्षेत्र4 घंटे पहले
पिहोवा | पति-पत्नी का विवाद सुलझाने के लिए थाने में हुई पंचायत के दौरान पुलिस के सामने ही भिड़े दोनों पक्ष।

कस्बे के पुलिस थाने में महिला और उसके ससुराल पक्ष के बीच चल रहा विवाद सुलझाने के लिए बुलाई गई पंचायत में दोनों पक्षों में मारपीट हो गई। शोर सुनकर पुलिस ने बीच बचाव कर बड़ी मुश्किल से दोनों को छुड़वाया। चुनियां फार्म की एक महिला का विवाह दो साल पहले पंचकूला के एक व्यक्ति से हुआ था। इसके बाद घरेलू कलह के चलते दोनों में आपसी तनाव रहने लगा।

मंगलवार को पंचायती फैसले के लिए दोनों पक्ष थाने में पहुंचे थे। इसी बीच किसी बात को लेकर दोनों में कहासुनी हो गई और देखते ही देखते महिला और ननद आपस मे भिड़ गई। दोनों पक्षों में थप्पड़-मुक्के चले। महिला के पति ने बताया कि ससुराल पक्ष से अनबन के चलते महिला अपने मायके चुनिया फार्म में आ गई और उसने ससुराल पक्ष के खिलाफ दहेज का मामला दर्ज करवा दिया।

पति का कहना है कि महिला का व्यवहार शुरू से परिवार के प्रति ठीक नहीं रहा। आरोप है कि उसे दहेज के मामले में फंसाने की धमकियां देकर उससे डेढ़ लाख रुपए की वसूली भी महिला पक्ष द्वारा की गई। उधर, महिला पक्ष का कहना है कि दहेज की मांग को लेकर शादी के बाद से ही बेटी को परेशान किया जा रहा है। पंचायती तौर पर उसे ससुराल ले जाने का फैसला भी हुआ था, लेकिन ससुराल पक्ष के लोगों ने फैसले को परवान नहीं चढ़ाया।

बेटी उन्हीं के पास रह रही है और उसके बच्चे को पति ने अपने पास रखा है। महिला पक्ष का कहना है कि बेटी को ससुराल में जान का खतरा है। एसएचओ विक्रांत ने बताया कि दोनों पक्षों के बीच पंचायती फैसला हुआ था। इसके बाद उसकी कॉपी देने के लिए दोनों पक्ष थाने में आए थे, इसके बाद दोनों आपस में भिड़ गए। थाने में झगड़ा करने के आरोप में दोनों पक्षों के चालान किए हैं।

