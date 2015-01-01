पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

चौड़ी होगी सड़क:पिपली-थर्ड गेट सिक्स लेन प्रोजेक्ट, 10 दिन में दिखेगी सड़क की भव्यता, 56 करोड़ होंगे खर्च

कुरुक्षेत्रएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शहर के लिए सिरदर्द बना पिपली थर्ड गेट सिक्स लेन प्रोजेक्ट आने वाले समय में शहर की सुंदरता का प्रतीक होगा। लंबा इंतजार करने के बाद अब निर्माण कार्य ने गति पकड़ी है। दीवाली से पहले इस सड़क पर पुराने बस स्टेंड से थर्ड गेट तक डीबीएम डालने का काम तेजी से निपटाया जा रहा है। यही नहीं, थर्ड गेट से बस स्टेंड तक एक तरफ डीबीएम डालने का कार्य लगभग पूरा हो चुका है। इसके साथ ही दूसरी लेन पर निर्माण शुरू किया है।

एक तरफ से सड़क अब बनी हुई नजर आने लगी है। यह पहले के मुकाबले कई जगह पांच फुट तक चौड़ी हो गई है। ऐसे ही दूसरी तरफ शहर में यह सड़क कई जगहों पर चौड़ी होगी। दो साल से इंतजार| गौरतलब है कि इस प्रोजेक्ट की नींव विधायक सुभाष सुधा ने सितंबर 2018 में रखी थी लेकिन कुछ ही दिन बाद काम लटक गया। पहले बिजली विभाग द्वारा पोल शिफ्ट करने के मसला उलझा रहा। बाद में ठेकेदार ने ही हाथ खड़े कर दिए। इसके बाद काम सबलेट करा दूसरे ठेकेदार को सौंपा।

उसने भी कुछ जगह पत्थर डाल कर हाथ खड़े कर दिए। इसके चलते पहले वाले कांट्रेक्टर का ठेका रद्द किया गया। उसकी सिक्योरिटी राशि भी जब्त की। इधर, पूरी सड़क बुरी तरह से खस्ताहाल हो गई। वहीं जगह जगह पत्थर डाल कर काम अधर में छोड़ने से इस पर चलना भी दुश्वार हो गया। शहरवासी इसके चलते खासे परेशान हैं लेकिन अब उनकी परेशानी दूर होने वाली है।

अब दूसरी फर्म को कांट्रेक्ट दिया है। उक्त फर्म 56 करोड़ के प्रोजेक्ट में से 48 करोड़ का सिविल वर्क करेगी। हालांकि मार्च में फर्म को काम शुरू करना था लेकिन तभी लॉकडाउन लग गया। बाद में अनलॉक होने के उपरांत काम शुरू हुआ। अब दीवाली से पहले बस स्टेंड से थर्ड गेट तक दोनों तरफ डीबीएम डालने का टारगेट है। हालांकि दिवाली से पहले तक यह सड़क थर्ड गेट तक नजर आने लगी है। जहां डीबीएम डल चुकी है वहां सड़क काफी चौड़ी दिख रही है।

होगी शहर की सबसे सुंदर सड़क

विधायक सुभाष सुधा का कहना है कि यह सड़क शहर के सबसे सुंदर मार्ग में शामिल होगी। बीच में आकर्षक डिवाइडर होगा। कुछ कारणों से इस प्रोजेक्ट में देरी जरूर हुई है लेकिन अब दिवाली से पहले अधिकांश हिस्से पर इसे ट्रैफिक के चलने लायक कर दिया जाएगा। इसे लेकर पीडब्ल्यूडी बीएंडआर व संबंधित फर्म को साफ आदेश दिए हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें