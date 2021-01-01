पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांग:संसद सत्र में तीनों कृषि कानून रद्द करने की घोषणा करें प्रधानमंत्री: अशोक अरोड़ा

कुरुक्षेत्रएक घंटा पहले
  • कहा- लाल किले की रक्षा करने में असफल रहे गृहमंत्री शाह, गृहमंत्री तुरंत दें त्यागपत्र

पूर्व मंत्री एवं कांग्रेसी नेता अशोक अरोड़ा ने कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को बडा दिल दिखाते हुए संसद के सत्र में तीनों कृषि कानूनों को रद्द करने की घोषणा करनी चाहिए। देश के किसान संगठनों की सहमति से नया प्रपोजल लेकर आना चाहिए। उन्‍होंने कहा कि आज संसद में राष्ट्रपति के अभिभाषण का कांग्रेस समेत 18 राजनीतिक दलों ने बहिष्कार किया है।

आरोप लगाया कि किसानों के शांतिपूर्वक चल रहे आंदोलन को भाजपा एक साजिश के तहत बदनाम करने का षडयंत्र रच रही है। कुछ लोगों ने सरकार के बहकावे में आकर देश की धरोहर पर घटना की जिसकी वे निंदा करते हैं। अरोड़ा ने कहा कि देश के गृहमंत्री अमित शाह राष्ट्रीय धरोहर की रक्षा करने में असफल रहे हैं। इसलिए अमित शाह को तुरंत अपने पद से इस्तीफा दे देना चाहिए।

टोल पर भाजपाई बिगाड़ रहे माहौल: उन्हाेंने कहा कि भाजपा के नेता टोल प्लाजा पर कार्यकर्ताओं को भेजकर माहौल खराब कर रहे हैं। भाजपा द्वारा साजिश के तहत के किसानों का धरना खत्म करने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है लेकिन अब लोग फिर से आंदोलन से जुड़ रहे हैं और किसान पीछे हटने वाले नही हैं। कहा कि पहले जहां हरियाणा सरकार ने पंजाब से दिल्ली जा रहे किसानों के रास्ते रोकने का प्रयास किया अब वही कार्य यूपी सरकार कर रही है। वहीं, अभय चौटाला द्वारा विधानसभा से इस्तीफा दिए जाने पर कहा कि यह उनकी पार्टी का फैसला है लेकिन मैं समझता हूं कि अभय चौटाला को सदन में रहकर लड़ाई लड़नी चाहिए थी।

