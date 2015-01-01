पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सख्ती:पीएमएवाई के आवेदकों को 20 दिसंबर तक का अल्टीमेटम, फिर होगी ग्रांट रद्द करने की कार्रवाई

कुरुक्षेत्र31 मिनट पहले
प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना के तहत नप की ओर से मकान गिराने संबंधी स्वीकृति पत्र जारी होने या दूसरी किस्त लेकर मकान पूरा न करने वालों को नगर परिषद की ओर से मकान तोड़ने व दूसरी किस्त वालों को मकान पूरा करने के लिए 8 दिन का अल्टीमेटम दिया है। 20 दिसंबर तब स्वीकृति पत्र लेने वाले आवेदकों ने मकान गिरा नींव भरने का काम शुरू नहीं किया, या ग्रांट ले चुके लोगों ने निर्माण आगे नहीं बढ़ाया तो प्रशासन की ओर से ऐसे लोगों की ग्रांट रद्द कर दी जाएगी।

2802 पात्रों में से 1090 को दिए थे स्वीकृति पत्र: सिटी प्रोजेक्ट ऑफिसर मदन चौहान ने बताया जिलेभर में 2802 आवेदकों में 1090 आवेदकों को मकान गिराने को स्वीकृति पत्र जारी किए जा चुके हैं। इनमें थानेसर नप में 330, शाहाबाद में 193, पिहोवा में 317 और लाडवा में 250 लोगों को मकान गिराने के अनुमति पत्र दिए 3 महीने से अधिक समय बीत चुका है।

अनुमति पत्र मिलने के बावजूद लोग मकान गिराने में दिलचस्पी नहीं ले रहे। जिसके कारण योजना बीच में लटकी हुई है। लिहाजा ऐसे आवेदकों को 20 दिसंबर तक का समय मकान गिराकर नींव भरने या जिन्होंने दूसरी ग्रांट तक लेकर मकान पूरा नहीं किया, उन्हें मकान पूरा कर नप कार्यालय में सूचित करने का दिया गया है। इसके बाद संबंधित आवेदकों की ग्रांट कैंसिल करने संबंधी सिफारिश हेडक्वार्टर को भेज दी जाएगी।

अभी तक 269 लोगों ने किए मकान पूरे, बंट चुके साढ़े 13 करोड़ रुपए

सिटी प्रोजेक्ट ऑफिसर चौहान ने बताया पीएमएवाई का लाभ देने में प्रदेशभर में कुरुक्षेत्र दूसरे स्थान पर है। उन्होंने बताया अभी तक 13 करोड़ 55 लाख रुपए की ग्रांट योजना के तहत कच्चे मकान वालों को पक्का मकान बनाने के जारी किए जा चुके हैं। जिलेभर में 269 लोग तीसरी किस्त लेने के बाद अपना मकान पूरा कर कार्यालय को भी सूचित कर चुके हैं।

