इस्माइलाबाद:पुलिस ने चेकिंग के दौरान पकड़ी 260 पेटी अवैध शराब से भरी पिकअप गाड़ी

इस्माइलाबाद5 घंटे पहले
पुलिस टीम ने चेकिंग के दौरान शराब देसी से भरी पिकअप गाड़ी पकड़ी। साथ ही चालक को गिरफ्तार किया है। पुलिस ने दो आरोपियों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है। एसआई पूर्णदास ने दी शिकायत में बताया कि उन्होंने पुलिस टीम के साथ गांव मलिकपुर में हाईवे पर चेकिंग अभियान चलाया हुआ था। इस दौरान कैथल की ओर से आ रही पिकअप गाड़ी की चेकिंग की तो पुलिस को उसमें करीब 260 पेटी शराब देसी मिली।

पुलिस ने गाड़ी चालक राजेंद्र कुमार वासी अरुणाय से इसके परमिट के बारे में पूछा तो उसने परमिट तो दिखाया। चालक ने पुलिस पूछताछ में बताया कि वह कैथल आरके वाईनस से यह माल लोड करके लाया है और इस माल को सुखवीर सिंह वासी शांतिनगर के पास उतारना है। इस पर पुलिस को उस पर शक हुआ तो उसे जिले से बाहर शराब ले जाने का पास दिखाने को कहा लेकिन वह नहीं दिखा पाया। इसे लेकर पुलिस ने शराब और कथित परमिट को अपने कब्जे में ले लिया।

पुलिस ने पिकअप में सवार दो आरोपियों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है। थाना प्रभारी सतीश कुमार ने बताया कि गाड़ी से 260 पेटी शराब बरामद हुई है। आरोपी के परमिट को जांच के लिए भेज दिया गया है। जांच के बाद ही पता चलेगा कि परमिट सही है या नही। उन्होंने बताया कि आबकारी नियमों के तहत कोई भी लाइसेंस धारी अपने जिले से बाहर शराब नहीं बेच सकता है। ऐसे में इनके खिलाफ कार्रवाई तो की ही जाएगी। वहीं पुलिस ने जांच शुरू कर दी है।

