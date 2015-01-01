पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुलिस प्रशासन एक्टिव:भाकियू नेताओं को उठाने के लिए आधी रात को पुलिस ने मारे छापे, ग्रामीणों के विरोध पर पुलिस बैरंग लौटी

कुरुक्षेत्र4 घंटे पहले
तीन कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में भाकियू के दिल्ली कूच को लेकर माहौल गर्मा गया है। पुलिस प्रशासन भी एक्टिव मोड पर आ गया। प्रशासन जहां दिल्ली कूच को विफल करने में जुटा। वहीं भाकियू ने भी ऐन मौके पर अपनी रणनीति बदल दी। 26 नवंबर की बजाए एक दिन पहले 25 नवंबर को ही दिल्ली कूच का ऐलान कर दिया। उधर, पुलिस ने भाकियू पदाधिकारियों को पहले ही उठाने के मकसद से आधी रात को छापामारी की लेकिन भाकियू नेता हाथ नहीं आए। उलटे कई जगह ग्रामीणों के विरोध का पुलिस को सामना करना पड़ा। मंगलवार दिन में भी किसान नेताओं और सरकारी तंत्र के बीच बिल्ली चूहे का खेल चलता रहा।

किसान नेता जहां 26 मार्च के दिल्ली कूच को हर हालत में सफल बनाना चाहते हैं वहीं सरकार इस आंदोलन को दबाने के लिए हरसंभव प्रयास कर रही है। सोमवार रात से ही पुलिस ने अनेक किसान नेताओं की धरपकड़ के लिए उनके घरों पर छापेमारी की लेकिन न तो प्रदेशाध्यक्ष गुरनाम सिंह चढूनी हत्थे चढ़े, न भाकियू के प्रदेश प्रवक्ता राकेश बैंस और अन्य पदाधिकारी हाथ आए। बैंस ने भास्कर से बातचीत में बताया कि शाहबाद ब्लॉक के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष जसबीर सिंह मामू माजरा के घर पर पुलिस दीवार फांद कर घुसी।

एक आंदोलनकारी के साथ अपराधियों जैसा व्यवहार किया। इसी बीच गांव के गुरुद्वारा से पुलिस आने की अनाउंसमेंट हो गई जिस पर भारी संख्या में ग्रामीण जसबीर सिंह मामू माजरा के निवास पर इकट्ठा हो गए। ग्रामीणों के विरोध के चलते पुलिस को बैरंग लौटना पड़ा। बैंस ने बताया कि प्रदेश में लगभग 20 किसान नेताओं को पुलिस ने पकड़ लिया है जिनमें कर्म सिंह मथाना, अजय राणा जिला करनाल, जगदीप औलख घरौंडा, सत्यवान नरवाल मंडल प्रधान रोहतक, सुरेश कौथ हिसार, विकास इस्सर हिसार शामिल हैं। ऐसे ही जिलाध्यक्ष कृष्ण कुमार के यहां पुलिस पहुंची लेकिन कृष्ण पहले ही भूमिगत हो गए।

पुलिस प्रशासन को हरकत में देख भाकियू ने अपनी रणनीति बदल दी। प्रदेशाध्यक्ष गुरनाम सिंह चढूनी ने शाम 4 बजे एक वीडियो संदेश जारी किया। कहा कि 25 नवंबर को शंभू बॉर्डर से मार्च को शुरू करना था लेकिन पुलिस की धरपकड़ के कारण अब बुधवार सुबह 10 बजे ही मोहना मंडी के बाहर ही किसानों को अपनी कारों और ट्रैक्टर-ट्राॅलियाें में झंडे के बिना पहुंचने का आह्वान किया। 26 नवंबर को किसान दिल्ली पहुंचेंगे। वहीं पुलिस ने इस आंदोलन को असफल करने के लिए सीमावर्ती इलाकों में कई जगहों पर बैरिकेडिंग की है। पुलिस गश्त भी कर रही है। भाकियू प्रवक्ता राकेश बैंस के मुताबिक पंजाब से 8 स्थानों से किसान हरियाणा में प्रवेश करेंगे। अलग-अलग जत्थेबंदियों की अलग-अलग ड्यूटी लगाई गई है।

सीमा सील : डीसी ने जांचे सीमा पर नाके
पिहोवा क्षेत्र में पंजाब बाॅर्डर के साथ लगते क्षेत्रों में कुरुक्षेत्र में प्रवेश करने वाले रास्तों पर पुलिस द्वारा नाके लगाए हैं। इन नाकों पर डीएसपी स्तर के अधिकारियों की ड्यूटी लगाई गई है। मंगलवार को डीसी शरणदीप कौर बराड़ ने पिहोवा क्षेत्र में पंजाब बाॅर्डर पर बनाए गए नाकों का निरीक्षण किया। यहां डीएसपी रैंक के अफसरों के अलावा ड्यूटी मजिस्ट्रेट भी नियुक्त किए हैं।

