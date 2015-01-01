पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कुरुक्षेत्र:गीता महोत्सव को बिना खर्च यादगार बनाने की तैयारी, नहीं लिया बाहरी बड़ी एजेंसियों का सहारा

कुरुक्षेत्र2 घंटे पहले
इंटरनेशनल गीता महोत्सव अबके बदले स्वरूप में होगा। कोविड के चलते न भीड़ जुटाई जाएगी, न ही बड़े आयोजन हो रहे हैं। बावजूद इसके महोत्सव को यादगार बनाने के दावे हो रहे हैं। यादगार बनाने के लिए इस वर्ष बाहरी बड़ी एजेंसियों का सहारा नहीं लिया गया। इस महोत्सव के ही लम्हे को यादगार बनाने के लिए प्रशासन, कुरुक्षेत्र विकास बोर्ड, नेशनल इंस्टीच्यूट ऑफ डिजाइन (एनआईडी) व कुरुक्षेत्र विश्वविद्यालय के अधिकारी व कर्मचारी अपनी टीम बनाकर दिन-रात कार्य कर रहे हैं। अहम पहलू यह है कि कोरोना के कारण इस वर्ष महोत्सव को का आयोजन करने के लिए वर्चुअल और ऑनलाइन प्रणाली पर ही पूरा फोकस रखा गया है। गीता महोत्सव का आयोजन 17 से 25 दिसंबर तक कोरोना के कारण कुछ सीमित कार्यक्रमों के साथ किया जा रहा है।

बनाई इन हाउस टीमें

महोत्सव में गीता यज्ञ, महाआरती, गीता पाठ, इंटरनेशनल गीता सेमिनार, वैश्विक गीता पाठ, संत सम्मेलन, दीपोत्सव कार्यक्रमों का आयोजन किया जाएगा। इस महोत्सव में उपायुक्त शरणदीप कौर बराड़ के प्रयासों से कुरुक्षेत्र विश्वविद्यालय पत्रकारिता विभाग के विद्यार्थियों को महोत्सव की सोशल साइट्स अपडेट करने और कुछ स्पेशल करने की जिम्मेदारी सौंपी गई।

दिखेगी सांस्कृतिक यात्रा

महोत्सव की सोशल मीडिया टीम का संचालन अंडर ट्रेनिंग आईएएस अधिकारी वैशाली सिंह और सीएमजीजीए आशिमा टक्कर द्वारा किया जा रहा है। इस टीम ने महोत्सव में पहली बार 48 कोस कुरुक्षेत्र की सांस्कृतिक यात्रा को लेकर काम किया। इस सांस्कृतिक यात्रा के जरिए 48 कोस के 134 तीर्थों का इतिहास वीडियो क्लिप्स के जरिए दिखाने का अनूठा प्रयास किया। इसके साथ ही कुरुक्षेत्र के पौराणिक किस्से-कहानियां, गीता में मेरे लिए क्या और गीता जीवन दर्शन के प्रयासों को अमलीजामा पहनाने का काम किया गया। यह प्रयास सार्थक सिद्ध हुए और इन कार्यक्रमों को जानने तथा महोत्सव से रोजाना 13 हजार लोग जुड़ रहे हैं। डीसी शरणदीप कौर बराड़ ने कहा कि महोत्सव 17 से 25 दिसंबर तक होगा।

