पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मांग:प्राथमिक शिक्षकों ने मोबाइल एप के विरोध में सौंपा डीईईओ को ज्ञापन

कुरुक्षेत्रएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कुरुक्षेत्र | राजकीय प्राथमिक शिक्षक संघ के सदस्य मांगों को लेकर जिला मौलिक शिक्षा अधिकारी को ज्ञापन सौंपा।

राजकीय प्राथमिक शिक्षक संघ के सदस्यों ने शिक्षक तालमेल कमेटी के आह्वान पर जिला प्रधान राजेंद्र टंडन की अध्यक्षता में जिला मौलिक शिक्षा अधिकारी सतनाम भट्टी को शिक्षा विभाग द्वारा चलाई जा रही मोबाइल एप के विरोध में ज्ञापन सौंपा। शिक्षकों ने कहा कि एप विद्यार्थी और शिक्षक के लिए किसी भी प्रकार से लाभदायक नहीं हैं। यह बच्चों और अध्यापकों पर अनावश्यक बोझ है।

इसके साथ ही जिला मौलिक शिक्षा अधिकारी से बैठक करके अध्यापकों की मुख्य समस्या स्कूलों के जोन बदलने बारे भी चर्चा की। थानेसर कोषाध्यक्ष नरेश फूले ने कहा कि एक ही कैंपस में होते हुए दो स्कूल अलग-अलग जोन में दिखाए जा रहे हैं। उदाहरण के तौर पर किरमिच स्कूल सात जोन में आते हैं, लेकिन किरमिच में ही गर्ल्स प्राइमरी स्कूल अभी भी दो नंबर जोन में ही है। इसी प्रकार बिहोली स्कूल जो पहले दो जोन में था अब चार नंबर जोन में हो गया है। यह समस्या जिले में 500 से अधिक अध्यापकों की है। शिक्षा विभाग 11 नवंबर 2020 से मौलिक मुख्याध्यापकों की ट्रांसफर ड्राइव शुरू करने जा रहा है। ऐसे में इसका ठीक होना जरूरी है।

जिला मौलिक शिक्षा अधिकारी ने संघ के सदस्यों को इस मामले को लेकर आला अधिकारियों से बातचीत कर समस्या दूर करवाने का आश्वासन दिया। संध के सदस्यों ने स्कूलों में एजुसेट चौकीदार व सफाई कर्मचारी की व्यवस्था करने की मांग की। इसके साथ ही बिजली के बिलों के लिए भी बजट की मांग की।

राजेंद्र टंडन ने कहा कि अगर कोई एनजीओ स्कूल के बजट पर काम करवाता है तो उसके लिए अध्यापकों को जिम्मेदार न बनाया जाए। इसके लिए पूरी जिम्मेदारी संबंधित अधिकारी की होगी। इस अवसर पर उप जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी बलजीत मलिक, सत्यभूषण, रवि कुमार, लाडवा प्रधान सुखदेव, थानेसर प्रधान राजेश सैन, पिहोवा प्रधान विक्रम वड़ैच, बाबैन प्रधान सुमन प्रकाश, बाबैन उपप्रधान संदीप चौहान और संदीप ढिल्लो मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें