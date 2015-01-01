पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

संभाला कार्यभार:केयू के 38वें कुलपति बने प्रो. सचदेवा, बोले-सभी के सहयोग से कुरुक्षेत्र यूनिवर्सिटी को बनाएंगे विश्व स्तरीय

कुरुक्षेत्र2 घंटे पहले
राष्ट्रीय प्रौद्योगिकी संस्थान (एनआईटी) कुरुक्षेत्र के सिविल इंजीनियरिंग विभाग के अध्यक्ष प्रो. सोम नाथ सचदेवा ने मंगलवार को कुरुक्षेत्र विश्वविद्यालय के 38वें कुलपति के रूप में अपना कार्यभार ग्रहण किया। कार्यभार ग्रहण करने से पहले प्रो. सचदेवा ने ज्ञान की देवी मां सरस्वती की पूजा की और गायत्री मंत्र का जाप किया। केयू की कुलसचिव डॉ. नीता खन्ना, डॉ. भगवान सिंह चौधरी व अन्य अधिकारियों ने उनका विश्वविद्यालय में पहुंचने पर स्वागत किया।

कुलपति प्रो. सचदेवा ने अपनी नियुक्ति पर हरियाणा के राज्यपाल सत्यदेव नारायण आर्य व मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल का आभार जताया। इस मौके पर उनकी धर्मपत्नी डॉ. ममता सचदेवा, उनके सुपुत्र हार्दिक एवं हर्षित, आयुष विश्वविद्यालय के कुलपति डॉ. बलदेव कुमार, कुवि के पूर्व कुलसचिव डॉ. प्रवीण सैनी भी मौजूद रहे। पदभार ग्रहण करने के बाद उन्होंने केयू के अधिकारियों की बैठक भी ली।

नई शिक्षा नीति को जल्द करेंगे यूनिवर्सिटी में लागू : प्रो. सोम नाथ सचदेवा ने कहा कि उच्च शिक्षा के क्षेत्र में गुणात्मक दृष्टि से अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर पर केयू की एक पहचान बने इसके लिए वे सभी के साथ मिलकर काम करेंगे। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के आह्वान पर नई शिक्षा नीति को जल्द से जल्द विश्वविद्यालय में लागू करने का प्रयास किया जाएगा। नई शिक्षा नीति का उद्देश्य शैक्षिक क्षेत्र में भारत को वैश्विक महाशक्ति बनाना है। उन्होंने कहा कि केयू हरियाणा का सबसे पुराना, बड़ा व समृद्ध विश्वविद्यालय है।

इसकी उच्च शिक्षा के क्षेत्र में अपनी पहचान है। विश्वविद्यालय की पहचान गुणवत्तापरक शिक्षा की दृष्टि से अंतर राष्ट्रीय क्षेत्र में इस दिशा में काम करने की जरूरत है। उन्होंने कहा कि किसी भी विश्वविद्यालय में विद्यार्थी सबसे महत्वपूर्ण होते हैं। उनकी पहली प्राथमिकता अध्ययन व अध्यापन होगी। अध्ययन व अध्यापन से ही किसी विश्वविद्यालय की पहचान होती हैं। इसलिए उनका प्रयास होगा कि विश्वविद्यालय मे ऐसा अकादमिक वातावरण बने जिसमें विद्यार्थी बेहतरीन प्रोफेशनल बनकर देश व समाज के विकास में सकारात्मक भूमिका निभा सकें। कुलपति ने कहा कि विश्वविद्यालय के विभिन्न विभागों को डिजिटलाइजेशन की दिशा में आगे बढ़ाने का प्रयास किया जाएगा।

शिक्षाविदों को जोड़ेंगे यूनिवर्सिटी से : प्रो. सचदेवा ने कहा कि शोध व शिक्षण के क्षेत्र में विश्वविद्यालय आगे बढ़े इसके लिए शिक्षाविदों को विश्वविद्यालय से जोड़ने का प्रयास करेंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि विश्वविद्यालय में प्रशासनिक कामकाज में पारदर्शिता के लिए वे सभी अधिकारियों से विचार-विमर्श के बाद विश्वविद्यालय व छात्र हित में फैसले लेंगे। इस अवसर पर विश्वविद्यालय की डीन एकेडमिक अफेयर प्रो. मंजुला चौधरी, छात्र कल्याण अधिष्ठाता प्रो. अनिल वशिष्ठ, डीन आफ कॉलेज प्रो. अनिल वोहरा, निदेशक जनसंपर्क विभाग प्रो. ब्रजेश साहनी, उपनिदेशक डॉ. दीपक राय बब्बर, परीक्षा नियंत्रक डॉ. हुकम सिह, कुटा प्रधान डॉ. परमेश कुमार, डॉ. अंकेश्वर प्रकाश, कुलपति के ओएसडी राजकुमार सरदाना, वित्त अधिकारी डॉ. हरजीत सिंह, डॉ. प्रीतम सिंह, प्रो. सुनील ढींगड़ा, पूर्व कुंटिया महासचिव भारत भूषण मौजूद रहे।

