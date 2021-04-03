पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गिरफ्तारी:महिला से खाने के लिए मांगी थी मूली, चेन झपट फरार होने वाले 2 गिरफ्तार

कुरुक्षेत्र40 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आरोपियों ने कबूली 6 जिलों में की 60 से ज्यादा वारदातें

सीआईए टू स्टाफ ने चेन स्नेचिंग करने के आरोप में दो युवकों को पकड़ा है। आरोपी विभिन्न जिलों में 60 से ज्यादा वारदात कर चुके हैं। दोनों मौका देख वारदात कर निकल जाते थे। एसपी हिमांशु गर्ग ने बताया कि गत दिसंबर में सेक्टर-2 की रहने वाली महिला प्रवीण कौर से भी बदमाश चेन छीन ले गए थे। वह घर के बाहर बनी क्यारी में दवा छिड़कने के लिए निकली थी।

इसी दौरान बाइक सवार दो युवक वहां पहुंचे। उससे खाने के लिए मूली मांगी। जैसे ही वह मूली निकालने लगी तो युवक उसके गले से लॉकेट सहित सोने की चेन को झपट ली। इससे पहले वह शोर मचा पाती, दोनों बाइक लेकर भाग निकले। जांच सीआईए टू प्रभारी मलकीत सिंह, एएसआई सतनाम सिंह, हेड कांस्टेबल जयपाल, परवेश, चालक इन्द्र जीत की टीम को सौंपी थी। टीम को पता चला कि सेक्टर-2 कुरुक्षेत्र में भी ऐसी ही वारदात हुई है। जांच के दौरान पुलिस को पता चला कि दो आरोपी बुडेल जेल में हैं।

जेल से नरेश निवासी मस्तगढ़ व लक्ष्मण निवासी शामली को प्रोडक्शन वारंट पर लेकर आई। पूछताछ में आरोपियों ने खुलासा किया कि उन्होंने यमुनानगर, पंचकूला, चंडीगढ़, करनाल, कुरुक्षेत्र, पानीपत आदि जिलों में करीब 60 वारदातों को अंजाम दिया है। नरेश पानीपत के एक मामले में भगोड़ा भी घोषित है। आरोपियों की निशानदेही पर पुलिस ने 17 हजार रुपए बरामद किए हैं। जो चेन उन्होंने झपटी, उसे वे औने पौने दामों में बेच चुके हैं।

युवक को ठग ने कहा, तुमने मेरी बहन के साथ बदतमीजी की-बुलाने के बहाने मोबाइल व बाइक लेकर फरार

एक ठग ने एक युवक को उसकी बहन के साथ बदमीजी करने का आरोप लगा उसे बातों में उलझा उसका मोबाइल फोन व बाइक लेकर फरार हो गया। यमुनानगर के कल्याण नगर के राजा वाला तालाब निवासी अरुण कुमार ने केयूके थाना में शिकायत दर्ज कराई है, वह लॉरेल कंपनी में काम करता है। बुधवार को वह काम से कुरुक्षेत्र आया था।

दोपहर के समय वह बिरला मंदिर के सामने बाइक खड़ी कर बिरला मंदिर पार्क में खाना खा रहा था। उसी समय एक युवक आया और कहने लगा उसने उनकी बहन से बदतमीजी की है। जिसपर शिकायतकर्ता ने उसे कहा अगर कोई ऐसी बात तो वह बहन को बुलाकर उसके सामने पूछताछ कर ले। आरोपी ने उससे फोन मांगा और किसी से फोन पर बात की।

काफी इंतजार के बाद भी वहां कोई नहीं आया। वह यमुनानगर जाने के लिए लेट हो रहा था। उसने आरोपी से वहीं चलने के लिए कहा। वे दोनों बाइक पर सवार होकर ब्रह्मसरोवर की तरफ चल दिया। मल्टी आर्ट कल्चर सेंटर के नजदीक उक्त युवक ने बाइक रोकने के लिए कहा और उससे फोन मांगा और बात करने लगा। उसे कहा उसकी कॉलोनी आने वाली वह बाइक पर पीछे बैठ जाए। कॉलोनी में सड़क खराब होने के कारण उक्त युवक ने उसे उतरने के लिए कहा और बाइक व मोबाइल लेकर फरार हो गया। शिकायत पर पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर जांच शुरू की है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें