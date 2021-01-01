पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विस अध्यक्ष फहराएंगे ध्वज:पहली बार केयू में मनेगा गणतंत्र दिवस

कुरुक्षेत्रएक घंटा पहले
  • केयू के दोनों गेट रहेंगे बंद, नहीं निकलेंगी झांकियां

मंगलवार को गणतंत्र दिवस मनाने के लिए जिला तैयार है। इस बार पहला मौका होगा, जब गणतंत्र दिवस पर कोई सांस्कृतिक प्रोग्राम नहीं होगा। वहीं पिछले दो दशक में पहली बार कुरुक्षेत्र विश्वविद्यालय में कार्यक्रम किया जाएगा। पहले द्रोणाचार्य स्टेडियम में गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह मनाया जाता था। इसके बाद अनाज मंडी में समारोह मनाया जाने लगा। अबकी पहली बार केयू में कार्यक्रम होंगे। विधानसभा अध्यक्ष ज्ञानचंद गुप्ता ध्वज फहराएंगे। ज्ञानचंद सोमवार देर शाम को ही कुरुक्षेत्र पहुंच गए।

नहीं होंगे सांस्कृतिक आयोजन : प्रशासन का दावा है कि जिलास्तरीय गणतंत्र दिवस 26 जनवरी के राष्ट्रीय पर्व के एक-एक क्षण को यादगार बनाया जाएगा। समारोह की अंतिम फुल ड्रेस रिहर्सल भी हो चुकी है, लेकिन इस बार स्कूली बच्चों द्वारा सांस्कृतिक आयोजनों की प्रस्तुति नहीं दी जाएगी। उपमंडल स्तर पर कुछ जगहों पर जरूर कुछ कार्यक्रम हो रहे हैं, लेकिन जिलास्तरीय कार्यक्रम में आयोजन नहीं होंगे।
ऐन मौके पर रद्द की झांकियां : गणतंत्र दिवस पर हर साल जिला व प्रदेश स्तर पर झांकियां निकालने की परंपरा निभाई जाती है । इस बार भी जिलास्तर पर झांकियां निकाली जानी थी। विभिन्न विभागों द्वारा अपने विभाग से संबंधित विकास को दर्शाती झांकियां निकालने की तैयारी की थी, लेकिन ऐन मौके पर झांकियां भी रद्द कर दी गई। अधिकारियों का कहना है कि कोविड की वजह से यह फैसला लिया है। वहीं सूत्रों के मुताबिक इसके पीछे किसान आंदोलन का भी डर है। किसान आंदोलन के चलते भी झांकियां रद्द की गई। ​​​​

