जागरूकता:सही खबर और सही राय से ही समाज को मिलेगी नई दिशा : डीसी बराड़

कुरुक्षेत्र2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

डीसी शरणदीप कौर बराड़ ने कहा कि मीडिया की सही खबर और सही राय से ही समाज को नई दिशा मिलती है। इस कार्य को करने के लिए मीडिया को कठिन दौर और कठिन राह से होकर गुजरना पड़ता है। इस कठिन परिस्थिति में मीडिया अपने नैतिक मुल्यों और कर्तव्यों का निर्वाह बखूबी कर रही है। इसका जीता जागता उदाहरण अभी हाल में ही कोरोना महामारी के दौरान देखने को मिला।

इस महामारी के दौरान मीडिया के साथियों ने सकारात्मक भूमिका अदा करके लोगों को समय-समय पर कोरोना वायरस से बचाव के प्रति जागरूक करने का काम किया। डीसी गुरुवार को पिपली रोड स्थित एक निजी पैलेस में प्रेस क्लब की ओर से आयोजित दीपावली मिलन समारोह में बोल रही थीं।

उपायुक्त शरणदीप कौर बराड़ व पुलिस अधीक्षक राजेश दुग्गल को प्रेस क्लब के चेयरमैन राजेश शांडिल्य, प्रधान रामपाल शर्मा, महासचिव पंकज अरोड़ा, संरक्षक राजीव अरोड़ा, संरक्षक जगमिन्द्र सरोहा ने स्वागत किया। डीसी ने प्रेस क्लब द्वारा कार्यक्रम का आयोजन करने पर प्रशंसा व्यक्त की।

उन्होंने कहा कि कोरोना महामारी के दौरान मीडिया का बहुत महत्वपूर्ण योगदान रहा है। मीडिया के कारण ही लोगों को कोरोना वायरस से बचाया जा सका है। एसपी ने कहा कि 8 जिलों में एसपी के पद पर रहकर मीडिया से अच्छा अनुभव रहा है और सभी जिलों में मीडिया के साथ मिलकर समाज के लोगों की सेवा करने का अवसर मिला है। उन्होंने कहा कि कोरोना महामारी के दौरान मीडिया का बहुत महत्वपूर्ण योगदान रहा है। मीडिया के कारण ही लोगों को कोरोना वायरस से बचाया जा सका है।

