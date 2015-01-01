पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कुरुक्षेत्र:आदेशों के फेर में उलझे रोडवेज कंडक्टर, विभाग ने दफ्तरों से उठाकार 31 कंडक्टरों को भेजा रूट पर

कुरुक्षेत्रएक घंटा पहले
विभागीय उच्च अधिकारियों के आदेशों की पालना को लेकर रोडवेज विभाग ने दफ्तरों में बैठे करीब 31 कंडक्टरों के रूट पर ऑर्डर कर दिए। ऑर्डर ने कंडक्टरों की परेशानी को बड़ा दिया हैं। कर्मचारियों की कमी होने के कारण कंडक्टरों को रूटों पर ड्यूटी करने के साथ अब व्यवस्था बनाने के लिए दफ्तरों में भी ड्यूटी करनी पड़ रही हैं।

वहीं रुटों के आदेश होने के बाद डिपो के करीब दर्जन भर कंडक्टर 10 से 15 दिन का अवकाश लेकर चले गए। बता दें कि डिपो में करीब 123 कर्मचारियों की कमी हैं। इन कर्मचारियों की जगह विभाग ने कंडक्टर व ड्राइवरों को बैठा रखा हैं। ट्रैफिक ब्रांच, बुकिंग ब्रांच, ड्यूटी सेक्शन से उठाए गए कर्मचारी : बता दें कि विभागीय उच्च अधिकारियों से जारी हुए पत्र पर कार्रवाई करते हुए ट्रैफिक ब्रांच, बुकिंग ब्रांच, ड्यूटी सेक्शन में काम करने वाले करीब 31 कंडक्टरों को रूटों पर भेजा गया। कंडक्टरों के रूटों पर जाने के बाद से उक्त ब्रांचों में काम प्रभावित हो रहा हैं।

डिपों में 25 मैकेनिक, 6 हेल्पर मैकेनिक, 7 स्टोर मैन, 3 वेल्डर, 6 टायरमैन, 5 असिस्टेंट टायरमैन, 3 असिस्टेंट रेडियेटर रिपेयर, 5 कार पेंटर, 2 हेड मैकेनिक, 7 एनटी हेल्पर के अलावा भी कई पोस्टें रिक्त पड़ी। रोडवेज महाप्रबंधक अश्वनी डोगरा ने कहा की कंडक्टरों को रुटों पर भेजने के सरकार की तरफ से आदेश हुए थे। सरकार के आदेशों की पालना की गई हैं।

