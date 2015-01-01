पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कर्मचारी परेशान:रोडवेज कर्मी धूल मिट्टी में काम करने को मजबूर, कार्यशाला का कार्य अधर में

कुरुक्षेत्रएक घंटा पहले
  • कर्मचारी बोले-अगर जल्द नहीं शुरू हुआ काम तो आंदोलन करने पर होंगे मजबूर

रोडवेज वर्कशॉप में बने गड्ढों व उठ रही धूल मिट्टी से रोडवेज कर्मचारी परेशान हैं। कर्मचारियों को धूल मिट्टी में ही काम करना पड़ रहा हैं। कर्मचारियों ने विभागीय अधिकारियों व ठेकेदार पर आरोप लगाया कि उक्त की लापरवाही उनके स्वास्थ्य पर भारी पड़ रही हैं। कर्मचारियों ने कहा कि धूल मिट्टी में काम करके उन्हें सांस संबंधी बीमारी हो चुकी हैं। जिससे उन्हें अपना कार्य करने में भी परेशानी आने लगी है।

कर्मचारियों ने कहा कि धूल मिट्टी में खड़े होकर ही उन्हें बसों की सर्विस करनी पड़ रही हैं। इससे उनका कार्य भी प्रभावित हो रहा हैं। कर्मचारियों ने कहा कि करीब तीन माह पहले विधायक व सांसद ने कार्यशाला में नवनिर्माण का उद्घाटन किया था, लेकिन पत्थर लगने के बाद ठेकेदार के मजदूरों ने कार्यशाला में मिट्टी व कुछ जगहों पर पत्थर डालने का काम किया हैं। उसके बाद से वर्कशॉप में कोई कार्य नहीं किया गया। कर्मचारियों ने कहा की अगर जल्द ही वर्कशॉप में कार्य शुरू नहीं हुआ तो वह विभागीय अधिकारियों व ठेकेदार के खिलाफ नारेबाजी करने पर मजबूर होंगे।

बता दें कि 27 जुलाई को रोडवेज की कार्यशाला का उद्घाटन सांसद नायब सिंह सैनी व विधायक सुभाष सुधा के नेतृत्व में हुआ था। बता दें कि हरियाणा रोडवेज की कुरुक्षेत्र कार्यशाला को न्यू माडर्न डिपो के रूप में विकसित किया जाना हैं। जिस पर एक करोड़ 50 लाख खर्च होगा, लेकिन निर्माण कार्य न होने के कारण रोडवेज कर्मचारियों को परेशानी झेलनी पड़ रही है। कार्यशाला में दो से तीन फुट के गड्ढे हो रहे हैं। कार्यशाला से बस निकालते समय कंडक्टरों को परेशानी झेलनी पड़ रही है। आए दिन बसों के गड्ढे में गिरने से बसों के पार्ट टूट रहे हैं। बता दें कि कार्यशाला में 8 एकड़ 5 कैनाल भूमि पर सीसी का फर्श डाला जाएगा। नवनिर्माण करके आधुनिक कार्यशाला बनाई जाएगी। इसके लिए सरकार की ओर से दो करोड़ 11 लाख दिए हैं।

इसमें से 1 करोड़ 50 लाख नव निर्माण पर खर्च होगा। इससे रोडवेज की 161 बसों के लिए अच्छी व्यवस्था बनेगी। निर्माण कार्य को आरके कंस्ट्रक्शन कम्पनी द्वारा किया जाएगा। ऑल हरियाणा रोडवेज वर्कर्स यूनियन प्रधान नवीन शर्मा, राज्य वरिष्ठ उप प्रधान माया राम उनियाल, राज्य संगठन सचिव जरनैल सिंह, सचिव रणजीत करोड़ा, मुख्यासलाहकार अरुण अत्री, कैशियर नरेंद्र पांचाल ने कहा कि वर्कशॉप में उठ रही धूल मिट्टी से रोडवेज कर्मचारी परेशान हैं। माया राम ने कहा कि धूल मिट्टी के उठने से कुछ कर्मचारियों में सांस संबंधी समस्या हो गई हैं। यूनियन सदस्यों ने कहा विधायक ने कार्यशाला के नव निर्माण को लेकर उद्घाटन किया था, लेकिन कार्यशाला में अभी तक कोई काम नहीं हुआ।

जल्द होगा काम

महाप्रबंधक रोडवेज महाप्रबंधक अश्वनी डोगरा ने कहा कि जल्द ही वह कंस्ट्रक्शन कंपनी से बात करेंगे। जल्द ही कार्यशाला के नवीनीकरण का कार्य पूरा कराया जाएगा। कर्मचारियों की समस्या जायज हैं। कर्मचारियों को परेशानी नहीं होने दिया जाएगा।

