हादसा:ज्योतिसर तीर्थ के गेट में करंट आने से सिक्योरिटी गार्ड को लगा झटका

ज्योतिसरएक घंटा पहले
गुरुवार देर शाम गीता उपदेश स्थली ज्योतिसर तीर्थ के मुख्य गेट में बिजली का करंट आ गया। इस बात का पता तब चला जब सिक्योरिटी गार्ड देवीदयाल लोहे के इस गेट को लॉक लगाने लगा। करंट लगने से देवीदयाल भी गेट से काफी दूर जा गिरा। तीर्थ परिसर में उस समय मौजूद कुछ स्थानीय लोगों ने सिक्योरिटी गार्ड को संभाला। सिक्योरिटी गार्ड ने बताया कि उक्त गेट में बिजली का करंट है, जिसका झटका उसे लगा है।

सिक्योरिटी गार्ड ने इस बात की जानकारी देने के लिए बिजली विभाग के कर्मी को फोन किया लेकिन उन्होंने देर रात को आने में अपनी असमर्थता जताई। सिक्योरिटी गार्ड ने बताया कि इसके बाद उसने अपने इंचार्ज केडीबी कर्मी प्रवीण को फोन कर इस बात की जानकारी दी। मौके की गंभीरता को समझते हुए प्रवीण कुमार ने केडीबी के इलेक्ट्रीशियन मोहनलाल को इस समस्या को ठीक करने के लिए भेजा। मौके पर पहुंचकर मोहनलाल ने गेट पर टेस्टर लगा कर करंट को चेक किया।

मोहन लाल ने बताया कि रात को फाल्ट ढूंढने में उन्हें करीब एक घंटा लग गया। मुख्य गेट में करंट का कारण एक पुरानी खराब हुई तार थी जो बिजली विभाग के मीटर से निकलकर मुख्य गेट के ऊपर से होती हुई पास की दुकान की छत से गुजर रही थी। इस तार के खराब होने के कारण ही गेट में करंट आया था। अब इसे ठीक कर दिया गया है। मेरी ड्यूटी खत्म हो चुकी थी। वहीं बिजली विभाग के लाइनमैन गुरदर्शन का कहना है कि जिस समय की यह घटना उस समय उनकी ड्यूटी खत्म हो चुकी थी और वह अपने घर चले गए थे। स्थानीय लोगों ने बताया कि इस बिजली से संबंधित घटनाएं पहले भी गांव में होती रही है। लेकिन रात के समय इन दिक्कतों को दूर करने के लिए कोई भी बिजली कर्मी पावर हाउस में नहीं होता।

