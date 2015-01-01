पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:शहर में फैली गंदगी की रिपोर्ट देख विधायक ने नगर परिषद अधिकारियों को लगाई फटकार, बोेले- योजना से करें काम

कुरुक्षेत्र3 घंटे पहले
शहर को स्वच्छ बनाने और विकास कार्यों की समीक्षा को लेकर अधिकारियों की बैठक लेते विधायक सुभाष सुधा।

महाभारत व गीता की भूमि कुरुक्षेत्र शहर को स्वच्छता के मामले में भी अव्वल बनाने के दावे हो रहे हैं। इसे विश्वस्तरीय पर्यटन नगरी बनाने की कवायद चल रही है। लेकिन शहर में पिछले काफी समय से स्वच्छता के दावों को जगह-जगह पसरी गंदगी मुंह चिढ़ाती है। इसे लेकर बुधवार को विधायक सुभाष सुधा ने नगरपरिषद अधिकारियों को फटकार लगाई। उन्होंने कहा कि थानेसर को हरियाणा का सबसे स्वच्छ शहर बनाना है।

इसके लिए नगर परिषद के सभी अधिकारियों को फील्ड में उतरना होगा। एक संकल्प करके शहर को स्वच्छ बनाना होगा। इसके लिए नप अधिकारी एक योजना तैयार करें और इस योजना को ईमानदारी के साथ अमलीजामा पहनाएं। सुधा ने बुधवार को नगरपरिषद थानेसर कार्यालय के सभागार में शहर को स्वच्छ बनाने और विकास कार्यों की समीक्षा को लेकर अधिकारियों की बैठक ली।

वहीं सुधा ने कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री व निधि योजना (पीएमवाई) थानेसर हरियाणा प्रदेश में पहले स्थान पर है। इस नगर परिषद के तहत रेहड़ी चालकों सहित अन्य कार्यों के लिए 375 आवेदनों में से 215 लोगों को ऋण की सुविधाएं उपलब्ध करवाई है। विधायक सुधा ने नगर परिषद अधिकारियों को आदेश दिए कि वहीं डेंगू और मलेरिया की रोकथाम के लिए समय रहते शहर में फोगिंग करवाई जाए।

लापरवाही बर्दाश्त नहीं होगी: सुधा

इससे पहले विधायक सुभाष सुधा ने नगरपरिषद थानेसर के अधिकारियों से शहर की स्वच्छता योजना और विकास कार्यों की फीडबैक ली। नगरपरिषद के ईओ रविन्द्र कुमार ने नगरपरिषद थानेसर की पूरी रिपोर्ट प्रस्तुत की। फीडबैक लेकर नप अधिकारियों को फटकार लगाते हुए कहा कि जब तक अधिकारी फील्ड में जाकर काम नहीं करेंगे तब तक शहर की वास्तविक स्थिति का पता नहीं चल पाएगा। शहर की सफाई व्यवस्था और सड़काें पर विशेष फोकस रखने की जरूरत है। इसलिए अधिकारी फील्ड में जाकर कार्य सुनिश्चित करें, जो भी अधिकारी लापरवाही बरतेगा उसे किसी भी सूरत में बख्शा नहीं जाएगा।

20 नवंबर तक करें काम पूरा

उन्होंने कहा कि शहर की स्वच्छता पर फोकस रखते हुए नप कर्मी प्रत्येक घर से गीला और सूखा कचरा एकत्रित करना सुनिश्चित करेंगे। 20 नवम्बर तक इस कार्य को पूरा कर रिपोर्ट करेंगे। इसके लिए सक्षम के युवाओं का सहयोग लिया जाए।

दान देने वाले गोशाला के अकाउंट में जमा करवाएं पैसे

विधायक ने कहा कि मथाना और बारना की गोशाला में शहर के बेसहारा पशुओं को सहारा दिया जा रहा है। संचालकों द्वारा चारे की व्यवस्था की जा रही है। दानी सज्जनों से अपील की कि जो भी व्यक्ति बारना और मथाना गोशालाओं में बेसहारा पशुओं की व्यवस्था के लिए दान व चंदा देना चाहता है तो वह इन गोशालाओं के खाते में सीधा जमा करवा सकता है।

जल्द करें हाउस टैक्स रिकवरी

विधायक ने हाउस टैक्स की रिकवरी पर चर्चा करते हुए कहा कि हाउस टैक्स की रिकवरी जल्द से जल्द की जाए और हाउस टैक्स से सम्बन्धित जितने भी मामले लंबित हैं उनका समाधान भी किया जाए। नप अधिकारी 26 नवम्बर तक मामलों को निपटाकर रिपोर्ट करेंगे। इसके अलावा विधायक ने पिपली रोड और झांसा रोड पर स्ट्रीट लाइट को ठीक करने के आदेश दिए। मुख्यमंत्री की घोषणाओं को भी समय रहते पूरा करने के लिए सख्त आदेश दिए। मौके पर भाजपा के युवा नेता साहिल सुधा, लेखा अधिकारी मनोज कुमार, एक्सईएन मिया सिंह, राकेश मग्गू, नप सचिव केएल बठला, रूप रविन्द्र बिश्नोई, संजय कुमार, नेहा, मंगू राम आदि अधिकारी उपस्थित थे।

