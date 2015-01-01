पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बड़े गिरोह का पर्दाफाश:राहगीरों से बाइकें छीनने वाले गिरोह के सात आरोपी गिरफ्तार, कबूली कई वारदातें

कुरुक्षेत्र2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सीआईए वन स्टाफ ने राहगीरों से बाइकें छीनने वाले एक गिरोह का पर्दाफाश करते हुए सात बदमाशों को काबू किया है। आरोपियों ने लूटपाट की कई वारदातों का खुलासा किया। एसपी राजेश दुग्गल के मुताबिक पुलिस ने रवि, अमित कुमार, कर्मजीत उर्फ सोनू वासियान डेरा बाजीगर कलसा, गुरमीत सिंह उर्फ गुरप्रीत वासी बहादुर पुर, फकीरा उर्फ छन्ना थाना जुल्का जिला पटियाला, पवन कुमार उर्फ पम्मा, रोहित कुमार उर्फ रोकी निवासी डेरा महाशय कलसा व कुलवंत सिंह उर्फ कंता निवासी शाहपुर को गिरफ्तार किया है। इनके कब्जे से चार बाइकें एक मोबाइल बरामद किया है।

चालक से छीनी थी बाइक

15 सितम्ब को अफसर सिंह निवासी ढांड ने शिकायत दर्ज कराया थी कि वह ढांड में एक मिल में चालक है। 15 सितंबर को वह बलबेहड़ा राइस मिल में धान सुखाने की मशीन लेने गया था। लेकिन गाड़ी लोड़ न होने के कारण वह बाइक पर वापस लौट रहा था। अरनैचा के पास एक बाइक पर सवार युवक ने अचानक उसके हेलमेट पर थप्पर मारा।

जिससे वह बाइक से नीचे गिर गया। इसके बाद उक्त युवक उसकी बाइक लेकर पिहोवा की तरफ भाग निकले। उसने बाइक को नंबर नोट कर तुरंत कंट्रोल रूप में सूचना दी। मामले की जांच उपनिरीक्षक जानपाल को सौंपी गई। सीआईए वन प्रभारी जसपाल सिंह की अगुवाई में जानपाल, बलदेव सिंह व् रणबीर सिंह की टीम तलाश में लगी। पुलिस ने मोहनपुर बस स्टेंड के पास जाल बिछा कर उक्त युवकों को दबोच लिया।

कलावड़ के युवक से छीनी थी बाइक

ऐसे ही 21 अक्टूबर को संजू निवासी कलावड़ से बाइक छीनी थी। इस मामले में एसआई लक्खा सिंह, सुरेन्द्र कुमार व प्रिंस की टीम ने पवन कुमार उर्फ पम्मा, रोहित कुमार उर्फ रोकी व कुलवंत सिंह उर्फ कंता को डेरा बाजीगर टी प्वाइंट के पास से काबू किया।

लूटपाट के आरोपी दो भगोड़े काबू

जिला पुलिस कुरुक्षेत्र ने छीना झपटी के मामले में दो भगोड़े आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया है। भगौड़ा अपराधी पकड़ो प्रकोष्ठ ने सुनील कुमार निवासी खोकशा व राजू पुत्र ओमप्रकाश थाना झिंझाना शामली उत्तरप्रदेश को गिरफ्तार किया है। सुनील कुमार व राजू को वर्ष 2016 में थाना शाहाबाद में एक छीना झपटी के मामले में गिरफ्तार किया था। जमानत मिलने के बाद दोबारा कोर्ट में पेश नहीं हुए। जिस पर अदालत ने आरोपी राजू को 6 अगस्त 2018 को और सुनील कुमार को 19 मार्च 2018 को भगोड़ा घोषित किया था। इनकी तलाश में पीओ सेल से एसआई दलबीर सिंह,महिंद्र सिंह व रमेश कुमार की टीम लगी थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंस्टेशन पर संतरे बेचे, गाड़ी धोई, ऑर्केस्ट्रा में की-बोर्ड बजाया, फिर खड़ी की 400 करोड़ की कंपनी - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें