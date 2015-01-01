पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नई जिम्मेदारी:47 दिन में ही एसपी दुग्गल का झज्जर तबादला, हिमांशु गर्ग होंगे नए कप्तान

कुरुक्षेत्र2 घंटे पहले
प्रदेश सरकार ने मंगलवार को अचानक से एसपी राजेश दुग्गल का कुरुक्षेत्र से तबादला कर दिया। उन्हें झज्जर भेजा है। जबकि उनकी जगह अब हिमांशु गर्ग को कुरुक्षेत्र में पुलिस कप्तान नियुक्त किया है। बता दें कि एसपी राजेश दुग्गल ने सितंबर में ही कुरुक्षेत्र में जॉइन किया था। दुग्गल को आस्था मोदी की जगह यहां तैनात किया था। राजेश ने 24 सितंबर को कुरुक्षेत्र में पद संभाला था। महज 47 दिन बाद ही उन्हें यहां से झज्जर भेज दिया गया।

बताया जाता है कि उन्हें अभी ट्रेनिंग पर भी जाना है। दुग्गल पिछले कुछ दिनों से छुट्टी पर थे। सोमवार को ही उन्होंने दोबारा ड्यूटी जॉइन की थी। बता दें कि दुग्गल ने आते ही जिला पुलिस में कई अहम काम शुरू किए थे। उनके प्रयासों से ही पुलिस लाइन में पुलिस कर्मियों के लिए स्पेशल चिकित्सा केंद्र खुला था। सभी पुलिस कर्मियों को स्वस्थ रखने एवं स्वास्थ्य के प्रति जागरूक रखने के मकसद से यह चिकित्सा केंद्र एक प्राइवेट अस्पताल के सहयोग से खुलवाया।

इसके अलावा कुरुक्षेत्र में पुलिस फ्लैग-डे के तहत कई आयोजन कराए गए। शहीदी दिवस के उपलक्ष्य में पुलिस फ्लैग डे का शुभारंभ कराया था। इसमें लगातार कई दिनों तक मैराथन समेत कई आयोजन हुए। वहीं नशा तस्करों पर नकेल कसने को मुहिम चलाई। इसमें बड़ी सफलता भी मिली। पिछले पांच बरसों में अब तक की सबसे बड़ी खेप के साथ धंतौडी से एक ढाबा संचालक व उसके साथियों को चूरापोस्त तस्करी करते पकड़ा।

बता दें कि दुग्गल की पत्नी सुनीता दुग्गल भाजपा की सांसद हैं। दुग्गल ने 24 सितंबर को कुरुक्षेत्र में जॉइन किया था, लेकिन महज 47 दिनों में ही उन्हें यहां से बदलकर झज्जर भेज दिया। जबकि झज्जर के एसपी हिमांशु गर्ग को उनकी जगह कुरुक्षेत्र में लगाया गया है।

