निरीक्षण:नप अध्यक्षा ने किया शौचालयों का औचक निरीक्षण, खामियां दुरुस्त करने के आदेश

कुरुक्षेत्रएक घंटा पहले
नगर परिषद की अध्यक्षा उमा सुधा ने कहा कि शहर की सफाई व्यवस्था में जरा सी भी लापरवाही सहन नहीं की जाएगी। सभी कर्मचारी अपने-अपने क्षेत्र में सफाई व्यवस्था पर पूरा ध्यान देंगे और इसके साथ ही शौचालयों की सफाई व्यवस्था भी करना सुनिश्चित करेंगे। नप अध्यक्षा उमा सुधा ने शहर की सफाई व्यवस्था और बंद पड़े शौचालयों को चेक किया।

इससे पहले नप अध्यक्षा उमा सुधा ने शहर के विभिन्न जगहों पर रखे ई-टायॅलेट का मौके पर जाकर निरीक्षण किया और इन शौचालयों में जो भी कमियां पाई गई। इसके उपरांत नप अध्यक्षा ने बिरला मंदिर, सब्जी मंडी, शौचालयों का भी निरीक्षण किया और इन शौचालयों में बंद पड़ी पानी की लाइनों को दुरुस्त करने के आदेश दिए।

इसके अलावा थर्ड गेट की ई-टायॅलेट शौचालयों की सफाई व्यवस्था पर अधिकारियों को फटकार लगाई। कहा कि नगर परिषद थानेसर को स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण अभियान में अच्छे रैंक पर लाने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है। यह प्रयास तभी सार्थक होंगे जब अधिकारी, कर्मचारी मेहनत और ईमानदारी के साथ अपनी डयूटी का निर्वाह करेेंगे। अभियान में लोगों को शहर की सफाई व्यवस्था पर ध्यान देना होगा और सडकों पर गंदगी ना डाल कर डस्टबीन का प्रयोग करना होगा।

