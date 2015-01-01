पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कुरुक्षेत्र:यूरिया की स्मगलिंग को रोकने के लिए चलाया विशेष चेकिंग अभियान

कुरुक्षेत्र2 घंटे पहले
कृषि एवं किसान कल्याण विभाग के उपनिदेशक डाॅ. प्रदीप मील ने कहा कि जिले में यूरिया खाद की कमी नहीं है। किसानों से अपील है कि वे अपनी जरूरत के अनुसार ही यूरिया खाद खरीदें और अपने व किसी अन्य किसान के नाम से यूरिया खाद का बिल कटवाकर पंजाब न भेजें। कृषि एवं किसान कल्याण विभाग की टीम द्वारा यूरिया के अनधिकृत मूवमेंट पर अंकुश लगाने बारे जिले में छापेमारी की जा रही है।

एक का लाइसेंस रद्द

इस कड़ी में विभागीय टीम द्वारा 17 नवंबर को पिहोवा-इस्माईलाबाद रोड पर एक ट्रैक्टर-ट्राॅली को काबू कर कार्रवाई करते हुए मैसर्ज पवन एंड कंपनी पिहोवा का लाइसेंस तुरंत प्रभाव से निलंबित कर दिया गया है। यदि कोई भी किसान या डीलर इस प्रकार की गतिविधि में लिप्त पाया गया तो उसके विरुद्ध फर्टिलाइजर मूवमेंट ऑर्डर, 1973 के अनुसार कार्यवाही अमल में लाई जाएगी।

नाकों पर अफसर तैनात

उन्होंने कहा कि विभाग द्वारा ट्यूकर, अधोया व ठोल आदि गांव जो कि पंजाब राज्य की सीमा के निकटवर्ती हैं, वहां अधिकारियों की ड्यूटी पुलिस नाकों पर लगाई गई है ताकि यूरिया खाद के अनधिकृत मूवमेंट पर अंकुश लगाया जा सके। किसानों को उच्च गुणवत्ता की दवा व खाद आवश्यकता अनुसार उपलब्ध करवाना कृषि एवं किसान कल्याण विभाग की प्राथमिकता है। किसानों के हित को ध्यान में रखते हुए यह अभियान चलाया गया है ताकि जिले में यूरिया की उपलब्धता बनी रहे। उन्होंने कहा कि जिले में यूरिया खाद पर्याप्त मात्रा में उपलब्ध है और किसानों को सुगमता से यूरिया खाद उपलब्ध करवाया जा रहा है।

