पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

शिक्षा:पीजी में दाखिले को छात्र 24 तक कर सकेंगे ऑनलाइन आवेदन

कुरुक्षेत्र3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कुरुक्षेत्र विश्वविद्यालय के कुलपति प्रो. सोमनाथ सचदेवा के निर्देशानुसार विश्वविद्यालय ने विभिन्न पीजी पाठ्यक्रमों व डिप्लोमा में ऑनलाइन दाखिले की आवेदन तिथि को बढ़ाकर 24 नवंबर कर दिया है। लोकसंपर्क विभाग के उपनिदेशक डॉ. दीपक राय बब्बर ने बताया कि पीजी पाठ्यक्रमों एमए, एमएससी, एमकॉम व पीजी डिप्लोमा, सर्टिफिकेट कोर्स समेत एमएड दो वर्षीय में दाखिले के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन की तिथि को बढ़ाकर 24 नवंबर कर दिया गया है।

उन्होंने बताया कि ऑनलाइन दाखिला लेने के इच्छुक विद्यार्थी अब विश्वविद्यालय की वेबसाइट से 24 नवंबर तक ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकते हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि पहले कई पाठ्यक्रमों में दाखिले प्रवेश परीक्षा के आधार पर होते थे लेकिन कोरोना महामारी के कारण इस बार सभी पाठ्यक्रमों में दाखिले मेरिट के आधार पर होंगे। विद्यार्थी ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर दाखिला प्रक्रिया में हिस्सा ले सकते हैं।

विद्यार्थियों को पहले लॉग इन करना होगा व फार्म भरने के साथ-साथ दाखिले से संबंधित सर्टिफिकेट भी अपलोड करने होंगे। उन्होंने बताया कि एमए, एमएससी, एमकॉम एवं एमएड कोर्स के लिए पहली मेरिट लिस्ट दो दिसंबर को सुबह 10 बजे और अगर कोई सीट खाली बचती है तो दूसरी मेरिट लिस्ट 7 दिसंबर को सुबह 10 बजे और तीसरी मेरिट लिस्ट 15 दिसंबर को सुबह 10 बजे बजे लगाई जाएगी।

डॉ. दीपक राय बब्बर ने बताया कि पीजी डिप्लोमा व सर्टिफिकेट कोर्स के लिए प्रथम लिस्ट 14 दिसंबर को सुबह 10 बजे और अगर कोई सीट खाली रहती है तो दूसरी लिस्ट 18 दिसंबर को सुबह 10 बजे और सीट खाली रहने पर अंतिम लिस्ट 30 दिसंबर को सुबह 10 बजे लगाई जाएगी। ऑनलाइन दाखिले से संबंधित अधिक जानकारी विद्यार्थी विश्वविद्यालय की वेबसाइट पर प्रोस्पेक्टस डाउनलोड करके प्राप्त कर सकते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें