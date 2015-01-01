पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

स्कूल खुल गए:हेल्थ सर्टिफिकेट में फिट मिलने वाले छात्रों को मिली स्कूल में एंट्री

कुरुक्षेत्र2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 24 दिन बंद रहने के बाद सोमवार को खुले 10वीं व 12वीं के छात्रों के लिए स्कूल

24 दिन बंद रहने के बाद सोमवार को 10वीं और 12वीं कक्षा के विद्यार्थियों के लिए जिलेभर में 3 घंटे के लिए स्कूल खुल गए। स्कूल में आने के लिए विद्यार्थियों को प्राइवेट चिकित्सकों से हेल्थ सर्टिफिकेट लेने पड़े। सरकार की ओर से स्कूल में आने की गाइडलाइन जारी की थी, जिसके अनुसार हेल्थ सर्टिफिकेट में फिट मिलने वाले विद्यार्थी ही स्कूल में आ सकते हैं।

इससे पहले 2 नवंबर को 9वीं से 12वीं कक्षा तक के लिए स्कूलों को खोला गया था। अब सभी राजकीय स्कूल खुल गए। वहीं हरियाणा बोर्ड से संबंधित कुछ प्राइवेट स्कूल भी खुले। लेकिन सीबीएसई बोर्ड से संबंधित अधिकतर प्राइवेट स्कूल अभी बंद ही हैं।

सेनिटाइज करवाए कमरे, मास्क लगाकर की पढ़ाई
गुरुनानक सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल के प्राचार्य मुख्तयार सिंह ने बताया कि सोमवार को स्कूल खोलने से पहले कमरों को सेनिटाइज करवाया गया। इसके साथ ही सोशल डिस्टेंस के साथ विद्यार्थियों को कमरों में बैठाया। सभी विद्यार्थियों ने मास्क पहनकर पढ़ाई की। पहले दिन 17 विद्यार्थी स्कूल में पहुंचे।

थर्मल स्केनिंग के बाद स्कूल में दी एंट्री
बाबा सिद्धनाथ स्कूल के निदेशक ईश्वर सिंह ने बताया कि शिक्षा विभाग के निर्देशानुसार सोमवार से स्कूल को 3 घंटे के लिए 10वीं और 12वीं कक्षा के लिए खोला गया। इस दौरान स्कूल में आने वाले सभी विद्यार्थियों की थर्मल स्केनिंग की गई, इसके बाद ही स्कूलों में विद्यार्थियों को एंट्री मिली। उन्होंने बताया कि एक बैंच छोड़कर एक विद्यार्थी को क्लास में बैठाया गया। ईश्वर सिंह ने बताया कि सोमवार को 25 विद्यार्थी स्कूल में आए।

पढ़ाई चलेगी ऑनलाइन, पेपर होंगे ऑफलाइन
महाराणा प्रताप स्कूल सेक्टर-7 की प्राचार्या एनी फिलिप ने बताया कि सभी विद्यार्थियों की पढ़ाई ऑनलाइन करवाई जा रही है। उन्होंने बताया कि 10वीं और 12वीं कक्षा के विद्यार्थियों को परीक्षाओं के लिए स्कूल में बुलाया जाएगा। ताकि परीक्षा पूरी तरह से नकल मुक्त हो। उन्होंने बताया कि इसके लिए विद्यार्थियों से हेल्थ रिपोर्ट और अभिभावकों की सहमति का पत्र भी मंगवाया गया है।

10वीं और 12वीं के लिए खोले सभी राजकीय स्कूल
जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी अरुण आश्री ने बताया कि जिले के सभी राजकीय स्कूलों को 10वीं व 12वीं कक्षा के विद्यार्थियों के लिए सरकार की गाइडलाइन के अनुसार खोला गया है। अभिभावकों की लिखित सहमति और हेल्थ सर्टिफिकेट के बाद स्कूलों में विद्यार्थियों को प्रवेश दिया गया। इसके साथ ही सभी स्कूलों को सेनिटाइज करने के भी निर्देश दिए गए हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोहली ने पूछा- आप या लाबुशाने में कौन ज्यादा विकेट लेगा? स्टीव बोले- मनाइए मेरी बॉलिंग ही न आए - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें