बैठक:शहर के चौराहों को सुंदर बनाने के लिए संस्थाओं के प्रतिनिधियों से मांगे सुझाव

कुरुक्षेत्रएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सक्षम युवा देंगे गीला-सूखा कचरा प्रबंधन के टिप्स

जिला नगर आयुक्त नरेंद्र मलिक ने कहा कि एनजीटी के आदेशानुसार नगर परिषद और नगर पालिका क्षेत्र में प्रत्येक घर से कर्मचारी गीले और सूखे कचरे का अलग प्रबंधन करने के बाद ही एकत्रित करेंगे। इसके लिए नगर परिषद और नगर पालिकाओं के सभी टिपरों में गीले और सूखे कचरे को अलग-अलग एकत्रित करने की व्यवस्था की है। इसके लिए सक्षम युवा लोगों जागरूक करेंगे। इसके लिए प्रत्येक नगरपालिका में सक्षम की ड्यूटी लगाई है।

वे शुक्रवार को देर सायं डीएमसी कार्यालय लघु सचिवालय में एनजीटी के आदेशानुसार नप और नपा के अधिकारियों द्वारा की गई कार्रवाई की समीक्षा और प्रगति रिपोर्ट को लेकर अधिकारियों की बैठक में बोल रहे थे। इससे पहले मलिक ने थानेसर नगर परिषद के ईओ तथा सभी नगर पालिकाओं के सचिवों से एनजीटी के आदेशानुसार की गई गतिविधियों, कार्यों की समीक्षा और फीडबैक ली।

पॉलिथीन पर कसेंगे शिकंजा

उन्होंने कहा कि शहर में पॉलिथीन होलसेलरों पर शिकंजा कसा जाए और नियमों की अवहेलना करने वालों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाए। इस जिले के शहरी क्षेत्रों में जिन-जिन जगहों पर गंदगी के ढेर लगे रहते हैं, उन जगहों से गंदगी हटवाई जाए। उन जगहों के सौंदर्यीकरण का काम किया जाए। सभी अधिकारी 25 किलो से ज्यादा कचरा पैदा करने वाले संस्थानों को चेक करेंगे।

इनकी सूचि तैयार करेंगे और कचरा प्रबंधन की व्यवस्था करवाएंगे। डीएमसी मलिक ने कहा कि नगर परिषद थानेसर के साथ-साथ सभी नगर पालिकाओं में छूट सहित सम्पति कर जमा करवाने की तिथि अब 31 दिसम्बर तक की है। थानेसर नगर परिषद के कार्यकारी अधिकारी की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार अप्रैल 2020 से लेकर अक्टूबर माह तक संपत्ति कर और एरियर के रूप में 1 करोड़ 46 लाख 45 हजार 568 रुपए की रिकवरी की जा चुकी है।

सौंदयकरण को मांगे सुझाव

मलिक शुक्रवार को लघु सचिवालय में शहर के चौराहों और नवनिर्माण और सौंदर्यीकरण को लेकर संस्थाओं के प्रतिनिधियों से बातचीत की। प्रतिनिधियों से चौराहों के सौंदर्यीकरण को लेकर सुझाव भी मांगे है।

