बैठक:मांगों को लेकर शिक्षक तालमेल कमेटी 23 को देगी धरना

कुरुक्षेत्रएक घंटा पहले
जिलेभर के अध्यापक संगठनों की बनाई शिक्षक तालमेल कमेटी की बैठक बुधवार को ताज पार्क में हुई। जिसमें सबसे पहले अतुल शास्त्री को कमेटी का संयोजक चुना गया। इसके बाद बैठक में शिक्षकों की समस्याओं के विरोध में आंदोलन की रणनीति तैयार की गई। संयोजक अतुल शास्त्री ने कहा कि पीटीआई की बर्खास्तगी, अधिकारियों द्वारा बिना संसाधनों के बच्चों व शिक्षकों पर नए-नए एप डाउनलोड करवाने का दबाव बनाने, संस्कृति मॉडल स्कूलों को सीबीएसई को देने, न्यू पेंशन स्कीम और गैर शैक्षणिक कार्यों के विरोध में 23 नवंबर को कमेटी के सदस्य मिलकर शाम को 3 से 5 बजे तक लघु सचिवालय पर धरना देंगे और ज्ञापन सौंपेंगे।

उन्होंने कहा कि ऑनलाइन के नाम पर विद्यार्थियों की पढ़ाई के साथ खिलवाड़ हो रहा है। इसलिए विद्यालयों को सुरक्षा नियमों का पालन कराते हुए खोलने का प्रयास किया जाना चाहिए। हसला के जिला प्रधान अनिल गर्ग ने कहा कि विद्यालयों में विद्यार्थियों व शिक्षकों पर एप डाउनलोड करने का दबाव बनाया जा रहा है, यह पूरी तरह से गलत है।

कमेटी करवाएगी शिक्षकों की समस्याओं का समाधान

अतुल शास्त्री ने कहा कि जेबीटी से लेकर प्राध्यापकों तक की समस्याओं का जिला स्तर पर निवारण अब शिक्षक तालमेल कमेटी के माध्यम से करवाया जाएगा। बैठक में हसला के जिलाध्यक्ष अनिल गर्ग, हरियाणा राजकीय अध्यापक संघ 70 के जिलाध्यक्ष सतप्रकाश सैनी, राजकीय प्राथमिक शिक्षक संघ के जिला प्रधान राजेंद्र टंडन, विक्रम वड़ैच, सुरेश कुमार, सुमन प्रकाश, देवदत्त, सुखविंद्र सिंह, प्राइमरी टीचर्स एसोसिएशन के जिला प्रधान राजपाल कालड़ा, अमित, सुधीर ढांडा, पेंशन बहाली संघर्ष समिति के जिलाध्यक्ष नरेश फूले, शारीरिक शिक्षक संघ से जिलाध्यक्ष सचिन चौधरी, पंजाबी अध्यापक संघ से गुरनाम सिंह और प्रीतपाल, हरियाणा राज्य संस्कृत अध्यापक संघ के जिला अध्यक्ष पवन भारद्वाज और रविंद्र कुमार मौजूद रहे।

