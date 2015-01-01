पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कुरुक्षेत्र:शिक्षकों ने तबादलों से पहले की जोन ठीक करने की मांग

कुरुक्षेत्रएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

राजकीय प्राथमिक शिक्षक संघ ने मंगलवार को जिला प्रधान राजेंद्र टंडन की अध्यक्षता में उप जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी विनोद कौशिक के नाम मांगों का ज्ञापन सौंपा जिसमें जेबीटी के तबादले करने से पहले जोन ठीक करने की मांग की गई। राजेंद्र टंडन ने कहा कि अधिकतर शिक्षकों की एमआईएस प्रोफाइल में जोन गलत दर्शाया जा रहा है। वहीं कुछ स्कूलों के जोन गलत हैं जिन्हें तबादला करने से पहले ठीक किया जाना जरूरी है। ज्ञापन सौंपने वालों में प्रेस प्रवक्ता सूबे सिंह सुजान, थानेसर प्रधान राजेश सेन और कोषाध्यक्ष नरेश फुले शामिल रहे।

रोजगार में आरक्षण देकर सरकार ने की पहल : प्रो. रणधीर

जननायक जनता पार्टी बुद्धिजीवी प्रकोष्ठ के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष प्रो. रणधीर सिंह ने कहा कि प्रदेश के शिक्षित युवाओं को नौकरियों में 75 प्रतिशत आरक्षण देकर उपमुख्यमंत्री चौधरी दुष्यंत चौटाला ने युवाओं को न्याय देने का काम किया है। उन्होंने कहा कि पार्टी ने अपने चुनावी घोषणा पत्र शिक्षित युवाओं से यह वादा किया था कि जब भी जननायक जनता पार्टी सत्ता में आएगी तो हरियाणा में स्थित कंपनियों में हरियाणा के युवाओं के लिए 75 प्रतिशत पद आरक्षित किए जाएंगे। यह ऐतिहासिक निर्णय लेते हुए सरकार ने शिक्षित युवा वर्ग के रोजगार के दरवाजे खोल दिए हैं। इससे हरियाणा के शिक्षित युवा वर्ग के लिए रोजगार के नए अवसर सृजित होंगे और बेहतर भविष्य का उनका सपना साकार होगा। उन्होंने कहा कि चौधरी दुष्यंत चौटाला दूरदर्शी सोच के धनी है। सभी निर्णय किसान, मजदूर और युवा वर्ग के हितों को सदैव ध्यान में रखकर लिए जाते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें