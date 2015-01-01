पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सेकेंड वेव की आशंका:5 वें दिन बढ़े टेस्ट,1276 सैंपल लिए, 41 नए कोरोना संक्रमित मिले

कुरुक्षेत्रएक घंटा पहले
जिले में कोरोना की दूसरी वेव की आशंका दिनोंदिन सच साबित होती जा रही है। पिछले पांच दिनों से कोरोना संक्रमित केस बढ़ रहे हैं। इसे देखते हुए प्रशासन ने स्वास्थ्य विभाग को माइक्रो प्लान तैयार करने के आदेश दिए हैं। सैंपल का दायरा भी बढ़ाया जा रहा है। इसके चलते अब पांच दिनों बाद जाकर शनिवार को टेस्ट का आंकड़ा एक हजार के पार हुआ। उधर शनिवार को 41 नए संक्रमित केस मिले।

41 मिले पॉजिटिव

जिले में पिछले पांच दिनों से रोज संक्रमित केस की संख्या में वृद्धि हो रही है। शनिवार को भी 41 संक्रमित मिले। जबकि इससे पहले अक्टूबर में औसतन 25 केस रोज मिल रहे थे। अगस्त व सितंबर में तेजी के बाद अक्टूबर में संक्रमितों की संख्या में गिरावट आई थी। अब देश प्रदेश में कोरोना की दूसरी लहर की आशंका बलवती होती जा रही है। रोज केस भी बढ़ रहे हैं। जिले में अब तक 7365 लोग कोरोना की चपेट में आ चुके हैं।

अब तक 6946 हुए ठीक

जिले में कोरोना से रिकवरी का रेट शुरू से अच्छा रहा। अगस्त-सितंबर के पीक में भी यह 75 प्रतिशत से अधिक ही रहा। अब जिले में 94 प्रतिशत से अधिक रिकवरी रेट चल रहा है। जिला सिविल सर्जन डॉ. सुखबीर सिंह ने कहा कि कुरुक्षेत्र से 28 मरीजों को एक ही दिन में ठीक होने पर अस्पताल से डिस्चार्ज कर दिया है। कुरुक्षेत्र में कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमित अब तक 6949 मरीज ठीक होकर घर लौट चुके हैं। जिले में डीसी शरणदीप कौर बराड़ ने मंगलवार को स्वास्थ्य अधिकारियों को दूसरी वेव से निपटने के लिए माइक्रो प्लान तैयार करने और टेस्ट बढ़ाने के आदेश दिए थे। रोजाना दो हजार सैंपल का लक्ष्य रखा है। लेकिन रोजाना हजार के आसपास ही टेस्ट हो पा रहे थे।

अब शनिवार को कुछ टेस्ट बढ़े। रेपिड एंटीजन टेस्ट किट मिलने से सैंपल की संख्या में बढ़ोतरी हुई । शनिवार को 1276 की जांच हुई । इनमें से 412 लोगों की रेपिड एंटीजन टेस्ट किट से जांच हुई। बता दें कि जिले में अब तक 129207 सैंपल हो चुके हैं। इनमें से 120830 सैंपलों की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आ चुकी है। जिले में शनिवार को 41 केस मिले, लेकिन इसकी तुलना में 28 लोगों को ही ठीक होने पर छुट्टी मिली। ऐसे में एक्टिव केस 308 हो गए। इनमें से 194 मरीज घरों में आइसोलेट हैं।

