मौसम:थानेसर में सबसे ज्यादा 10 एमएम बारिश, सुबह के समय ओलावृष्टि, तापमान में 60 की गिरावट

कुरुक्षेत्र41 मिनट पहले
(फोटो-मुनीष मुंडे) - Dainik Bhaskar
(फोटो-मुनीष मुंडे)
  • कई जगह धंसी सड़क, कार क्षतिग्रस्त

गुरुवार अल सुबह मौसम में अचानक से बदलाव हुआ। सुबह छह बजे तेज चमक के साथ बारिश शुरू हो गई। वहीं कुछ समय बाद ओलावृष्टि भी हुई। करीब 10 मिनट तक ओलावृष्टि हुई। बारिश व ओलावृष्टि के होने से तापमान में छह डिग्री तक गिरावट आई है। तापमान में आई गिरावट के कारण व 10 किलोमीटर प्रतिघंटे की रफ्तार से चली तेज हवा से वातावरण में ठंडक लौट आई। दिन का अधिकतम तापमान 14 डिग्री व न्यूनतम 8 डिग्री रहा। बारिश से शहर के कई इलाकों में जलभराव की स्थिति रही। वहीं सड़कों के खस्ताहाल होने से वाहन चालकों को परेशानी झेलनी पड़ी। कई जगहों पर वाहन जमीन के अंदर धंस गए।

आगे मौसम रहेगा साफ : मौसम विशेषज्ञों ने शुक्रवार से मौसम के साफ रहने की संभावना जताई है। विशेषज्ञों ने कहा कि बारिश के बाद मौसम साफ रहेगा। सूर्य देव की तेज चमक के कारण तापमान में निरंतर बढ़ोतरी होगी। सप्ताहभर में अधिकतम तापमान 24 डिग्री तक पहुंच जाएगा।

इन जगहों पर हुई बरसात

थानेसर 10 एमएम पिहोवा 5 एमएम शाहाबाद 5 एमएम लाडवा 6 एमएम ईस्माइलाबाद 4 एमएम

बाबैन 8 एमएम

बरसात के बाद धूप निकलने पर वाष्पीकरण होने से बनता है इंद्रधनुष

केयू के ज्योग्राफी विभाग के प्राध्यापक डॉ. अनिल गुप्ता ने बताया कि बरसात के बाद धूप निकलने पर वाष्पीकरण होता है। वाष्पीकरण की छोटी-छोटी बूंदें पारदर्शी प्रिज्म का काम करती हैं। सूर्य का प्रकाश उनसे गुजरते हुए 7 अलग-अलग रंगों में बंट जाता है और हमें इंद्रधनुष दिखाई पड़ता है। इंद्रधनुष में बैंगनी, नीला, आसमानी, हरा, पीला, नारंगी और लाल रंग दिखाई पड़ता है।

