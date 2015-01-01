पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इस बार दिवाली बिना धूम धड़ाके के मनेगी:एनजीटी के निर्देश पर जिले में पटाखे बेचने व बजाने पर प्रशासन ने लगाई पाबंदी

कुरुक्षेत्र2 घंटे पहले
धर्मनगरी में इस बार दिवाली धूम धड़ाके करने वाले पटाखों के बिना ही मनानी पड़ेगी। एनसीआर के जिलों के साथ अब कुरुक्षेत्र में भी पटाखों पर प्रशासन ने बैन लगाया है। कुरुक्षेत्र में भी 30 नवंबर तक न पटाखे बेच सकेंगे और न ही फोड़ सकेंगे। जिला प्रशासन ने प्रदूषण को देखते मंगलवार को आदेश पारित कर रोक लगाई। इस फैसले से पटाखे बेचने वालों में मायूसी है। वहीं उन्हें लाखों का नुकसान भी झेलना पड़ेगा। दरअसल पटाखा विक्रेताओं ने पहले ही से तैयारियां की हुई थी। लाखों का माल स्टॉक किया है।

प्रदूषण को देखते हुए बैन

जिलाधीश शरणदीप कौर बराड़ ने कहा कि कोविड-19 वैश्विक महामारी के दौरान सर्दियों के मौसम में बुजुर्गों, बच्चों में संवेदनशीलता और सांस लेने में तकलीफ जैसी समस्याओं का सामना करना पड़ सकता है। इसलिए एनजीटी के निर्देशानुसार वायु प्रदूषण के बढ़ते स्तर को देखते हुए जिला में पटाखों की बिक्री, खरीददारी और आतिशबाजी करने पर पूर्णत: पाबंदी लगाई । जिले में किसी भी पटाखा विक्रेता पटाखे बेचने की अनुमति नहीं दी जाएगी। न ही जिले में कोई भी व्यक्ति आतिशबाजी कर सकता है।

अगर कोई व्यक्ति इन आदेशों की उल्लंघना करेगा तो उसके खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी। पटाखों पर बैन लगने के कारण इस दिवाली जिले में पटाखों की बिक्री के लिए अस्थाई लाइसेंस भी जारी नहीं किए जाएंगे। अगर कोई व्यक्ति, दुकानदार इन आदेशों की उल्लंघना करते हुए पाया गया तो उसके खिलाफ आईपीसी की धारा व विस्फोटक अधिनियम 1884 तथा विस्फोटक नियम 2008 के तहत कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

जिले का एयर क्वालिटी का स्तर 238.03 रहा

डीसी के मुताबिक एनजीटी, हरियाणा के मुख्य सचिव, हरियाणा राज्य आपदा प्रबंधन कमेटी व हरियाणा प्रदूषण कंट्रोल बोर्ड अम्बाला के क्षेत्रीय अधिकारी की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार नवम्बर में एयर क्वालिटी का स्तर 238.03(पीएम 2.5) पाया गया है । हालांकि कुरुक्षेत्र में सोमवार को एक्यूआई करीब 370 था । डीसी के मुताबिक 238.03 काफी निम्नस्तर का माना गया है। इसलिए 1973 की धारा 144 के तहत जिले में हर प्रकार के पटाखों व आतिशबाजी की बिक्री व इस्तेमाल करने पर पाबंदी लगाई है । यह पाबंदी 10 नवम्बर की अर्धरात्रि से लेकर 30 नवम्बर की अर्ध रात्रि तक रहेगी।

परिजनों को रखना होगा ध्यान

उन्होंने कहा कि परिजन अपने क्षेत्रों में इस बात का ध्यान रखेंगे की कोई बच्चा या नाबालिग इन आदेशों की उल्लंघना न करे। यह आदेश तुरंत प्रभाव से लागू होंगे। एसपी, एसडीएम और जिला परिषद के आयुक्त अपने-अपने क्षेत्रों में इन आदेशों की पालना कराएंगे। सभी अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिया कि जहां भी आवश्यक हो, संबंधित एसएचओ के साथ निरीक्षण व छापेमारी करें। आदेशों की उल्लंघना करने वालों को वारंट जारी कर कार्रवाई करे।

पटाखों के 11 थोक विक्रेताओं पर करोड़ों रुपए का स्टाक है

कुरुक्षेत्र में पटाखों के पांच और कस्बों में करीब 6 थोक विक्रेता हैं। इनके पास करोड़ों का स्टॉक पड़ा है। एक पटाखा विक्रेता ने नाम न छापने की शर्त पर कहा कि दिवाली को देखते हुए उन्होंने भी 20 लाख रुपए से ज्यादा का माल खरीदा है। अब तो अधिकांश पटाखे ग्रीन कैटेगरी के हैं। सुप्रीम कोर्ट की गाइडलाइन के तहत ही अब पटाखों का उत्पादन होता है। उन्होंने कहा कि प्रदूषण के पटाखों को जिम्मेदार मानना गलत है। इस फैसले से जहां लोगों को मायूसी हुई। वहीं पटाखे के कारोबार में लगे लोगों को नुकसान होगा।

