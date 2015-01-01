पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वेबिनार में चर्चा:सभ्यता व संस्कृति की विरासत को आज संजोए रखने की जरूरत

कुरुक्षेत्रएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शिक्षा संस्कृति उत्थान न्यास (एसएसयूएन) हरियाणा, एनआईटी कुरुक्षेत्र और टेरी, कुरुक्षेत्र की ओर से संयुक्त रूप से तकनीकी शिक्षा महत्ता एवं संभावनाएं विषय पर एक राष्ट्रीय वेबिनार का आयोजन किया गया। कार्यक्रम की शुरुआत टेरी, कुरुक्षेत्र की प्राध्यापक सोनिया द्वारा सरस्वती वंदना के साथ शुरू हुआ। अध्यक्षता एनआईटी कुरुक्षेत्र के प्रो. सत हंस ने की।

प्रमुख वक्ताओं में शिक्षा संस्कृति उत्थान न्यास उत्तर क्षेत्र संयोजक जगराम, प्रो. संजीव शर्मा, प्रांत टोली सदस्य, शिक्षा संस्कृति उत्थान न्यास, आईआईटी. रूड़की से मैकेनिकल व इंडस्ट्रियल इंजीनियरिंग से वरिष्ठ प्राध्यापक प्रो. दिनेश कुमार, एनआईटी कुरुक्षेत्र से डॉ. अजय जैन, डॉ. रजनीश, डॉ. छगन चरण, टेरी के निदेशक प्रो. सागर गुलाटी, आईनर्चर बेंगलुरू से डॉ वीके गोयल आदि वक्ताओं ने अपने संबंधित क्षेत्रों में व्याख्यान दिए। समन्वयक व प्रान्त संयोजक (तकनीकी शिक्षा), शिक्षा संस्कृति उत्थान न्यास व विभागाध्यक्ष, मैकेनिकल विभाग प्रो. पीसी तिवारी ने बताया कि इसमें युवाओं की भागीदारी सुनिश्चित करते हुए विभिन्न क्षेत्रों से इंजीनियरिंग, पॉलिटेक्निक तथा आईटीआई के छात्र-छात्राओं को भी विशेषज्ञों का व्याख्यान सुनने हेतु आमंत्रित किया गया।

सभी वक्ताओं ने एक स्वर में कहा कि हमारी महान सभ्यता व् संस्कृति की विरासत को आज संजोये रखने की जरूरत है जो कि आत्म-निर्भरता का पाठ पढ़ाती है। दुनिया से पृथक् होने के बजाय हमें अपनी वस्तुओं को विश्व स्तरीय स्वरूप देने की आवश्यकता है ताकि अन्तर राष्ट्रीय स्पर्धाओं में हम टिक सकें। जगराम ने कहा कि सेवा से बड़ा कोई धर्म नहीं है। दुनियाभर के वैज्ञानिक हमारे देश की परम्परा व संस्कृति को वैज्ञानिक शोध में शामिल कर अनेकों चुनौतियों का समाधान ढूंढ चुके हैं।

आज भारतीय आयुर्वेद वर्तमान कोरोना महामारी में अत्यंत उपयोगी साबित हुआ है। गीता रामायण आदि अन्य ग्रन्थ में प्रयुक्त नीतियों व अस्त्र-शस्त्र मिसाइल विकसित किए। प्रो.दिनेश कुमार ने स्मार्ट व इंटेलीजेंट तकनीकों से लैश इंडस्ट्री 4.0 पर व्याख्यान दिया। डॉ. वीके गोयल ने नवीनतम विषय डाटा साइंस यूज़िंग पाइथन के विषय पर सभी साथ ज्ञान सांझा किया। पदम्श्री डॉ. सतीश कुमार, निदेशक एनआईटी कुरुक्षेत्र के प्रतिनिधि के तौर पर प्रो. सत हंस ने सभी को बधाई दी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसत्तू को देश-विदेश में पहचान दिलाने के लिए नौकरी छोड़ स्टार्टअप शुरू किया, सालाना टर्नओवर 10 लाख रु. है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें