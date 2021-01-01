पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वैक्सीनेशन की रफ्तार धीमी:कोविशील्ड की दूसरी खेप पहुंची; 5149 में से अब तक 3100 को ही लगी वैक्सीन

कुरुक्षेत्रएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पहले चरण में स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों को लगनी है कोविशील्ड

कोरोना पर काबू पाने को लेकर जहां स्वास्थ्य विभाग कमर कसे हुए हैं। वहीं कोविड वायरस का दायरा अब खुद भी सिुकड़ रहा है। हालांकि वैक्सीनेशन की रफ्तार अभी सुस्त है। जिले में कोविशील्ड की दूसरी खेप भी मिल चुकी है। कोविशील्ड की दूसरी खेप के तहत जिले में 2 लाख 40 हजार डोज भी मिल चुकी है। इसका स्टेट वैक्सीन स्टोर से आगे रिजनल वैक्सीन स्टोर और वहां से जिलों में भी वितरण हो चुका है।

पहले चरण में स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारियों में वैक्सीनेशन होगा। इसके बाद चरणबद्ध तरीके से अन्य लोगों को टीका लगाया जाएगा। जिले में पांच हजार 149 स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों को टीका लगना है, लेकिन पिछले दो सप्ताह से चल रहे वैक्सीनेशन के बावजूद अभी तक 3100 को ही यह टीका लगा है। पहले मिली कोविशील्ड की खेप में से कुरुक्षेत्र को 6310 डोज मिली थी। इसे देखते हुए पहली खेप में से 2800 को टीका लगाना तय हुआ था। जबकि बाकियों को दूसरी खेप से टीका लगाया जाएगा। क्योंकि एक स्वास्थ्य कर्मी को 28 दिन के अंतराल में दो टीके लगने हैं। ऐसे में दूसरी खेप आने तक 2800 को टीका लगाने की प्लानिंग बनी थी। अब जिले में दूसरी खेप भी आ चुकी है।

धीमी है वैक्सीनेशन रफ्तार

जिले में उन स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों, आंगनवाड़ी वर्करों को टीका लगाया जा रहा है, जिन्हें एसएमएस मिल रहा है। जिलास्तर से ही एसएमएस भेजे जा रहे हैं। इसके बावजूद वैक्सीनेशन की रफ्तार अभी कुछ धीमी है। यही वजह है कि दूसरी खेप आने के बावजूद अब तक 3100 को टीका लगा। शुक्रवार को 333 कर्मियों को टीका लगाया गया।

जल्द होगा टारगेट पूरा

जिला प्रतिरक्षण अधिकारी डॉ. अनुपमा सिंह का कहना है कि जिले में दूसरी खेप मिल चुकी है। 5149 स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों के हिसाब से दूसरी खेप से कुरुक्षेत्र के लिए डोज मिली हैं। अब जल्द ही 5149 कर्मियों को टीका लगाने का टारगेट पूरा किया जाएगा। कहा कि जिले में टीकाकरण पूरी तरह से सफल रहा है। पहले शुरु में जरुर कर्मचारी हिचक रहे थे। लेकिन अब इसे लेकर सभी भ्रम दूर हो चुके हैं।

3 नए केस मिले, 7 मरीज डिस्चार्ज

शुक्रवार को दिनभर में महज तीन केस मिले । हालांकि गुरुवार को सिर्फ एक ही मामला मिला था । बता देंकि अब तक जिले में 8836 संक्रमित मिल चुके हैं। सिविल सर्जन डाॅ. सुखबीर सिंह ने कहा कि कुरुक्षेत्र में शुक्रवार को सात मरीजों को ठीक होने पर अस्पताल से डिस्चार्ज किया गया है। कुरुक्षेत्र में कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमित अब तक 8655 मरीज ठीक होकर घर लौट चुके हैं। जिले में अब तक 8836 पॉजिटिव केस सामने आ चुके हैं ।

इनमें से 8655 मरीज ठीक होकर घर जा चुके हैं । जबकि 134 कोरोना पॉजिटीव मरीजों की मृत्यु हो चुकी है। ऐसे में अब एक्टिव केस भी घटकर 47 ही रह गए हैं । बता दें कि जिले में रिकवरी रेट 97.95 प्रतिशत हो चुका है । जबकि सैंपल पॉजिटिव रेट 4.47 प्रतिशत हो गया है । शुक्रवार को 704 लोगों की जांच हुई। इनमें 20 की रेपिड एंटीजन किट से जांच की। अब तक 198881 में से 188788 सैम्पल निगेटिव मिल चुके हैं । फिलहाल 1257 की रिपोर्ट पेंडिंग है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में बिजनेस बंद हो गया तो कर्ज लेना पड़ा, आज नमकीन बेचकर हर महीने 45 हजार रुपए कमा रही हैं सूरत की किन्नर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser