बैठत:अपराधियों को उनके किए पर कठोर सजा दिलाने के टिप्स, एसपी बोले-कमजोर साक्ष्यों के अभाव में कई बार अपराधी बच निकलते

कुरुक्षेत्र2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिला पुलिस के अनुसंधान अधिकारियों को वारदात में साक्ष्य जुटाने से लेकर कोर्ट में मजबूत पैरवी कर अपराधी को कठोर सजा कैसे दिलवाई जाए। पुलिस के अनुसंधान अधिकारियों की तीन दिवसीय कार्यशाला के दूसरे दिन मंगलवार को कानूनविदों ने अनुसंधान अधिकारियों के प्रश्नों का जवाब देकर ज्ञानवर्धन किया। एसपी राजेश दुग्गल ने बताया प्रशिक्षण कार्यशाला कुरुक्षेत्र के न्यायाधीशों व जिला के न्यायवादी विभाग के सहयोग से जिला पुलिस द्वारा करवाया जा रहा है।

एसपी ने बताया अनुसंधान अधिकारियों द्वारा अनुसंधान के दौरान कई तरह की कमियां रह जाती है। जिनका फायदा अपराधियों को मिलता है। अपराध करने के बावजूद भी अपराधी कई बार सजा से बच जाते हैं, इसके बाद फिर अपराध करते हैं। इस तरह के अपराधियों को अधिक से अधिक सजा दिलवाने के लिए अनुसंधान के दौरान किन किन बातों का ध्यान रखना चाहिए उसके बारे में कानून विशेषज्ञ विस्तार से बता रहे हैं। अनुसंधान अधिकारियों को केस के संबंध में खुलकर प्रश्न उत्तर करने का समय दिया जा रहा है।

अनुसंधान अधिकारी केस का चालान तैयार कर न्यायालय में देते हैं। चालान की चेकिंग के दौरान अनुसंधान अधिकारी के सामने आने वाली कठिनाइयों बारे विस्तार से जानकारी दी जा रही है। एसपी ने कहा वर्तमान में अपराधी पहले से अधिक शातिर हो गए हैं। अपराध करने के तरीकों में बदलाव आ रहा है। अपराधों की श्रेणी को देख नए अधिनियम बनाए जा रहे हैं। जिला उप न्यायावादी डॉ. भूपेंद्र पंवार ने महिलाओं के खिलाफ अपराध, पोक्सो अधिनियम, दहेज प्रताड़ना अधिनियम और विवाह संबंधी मामलों बारे विस्तार से बताया।

कार्यशाला में जिला न्यायवादी राजबीर सिंह, जिला उप न्यायवादी मेनपाल राणा, जिला सहायक उप न्यायवादी डॉ. चन्द्रमोहन व जिला सहायक उप न्यायवादी विकास सिंह ने भी अनुसंधान अधिकारियों को कानूनी बारीकियों बारे बताया। सहायक जिला न्यायवादी डॉ. चंद्रमोहन ने अनुसूचित जाति- जनजाति अधिनियम, नशीला पदार्थ अधिनियम, धोखाधड़ी, हत्या, कबूतरबाजी , आबकारी अधिनियम जैसे मामलों में चालान चेकिंग के दौरान आने वाली कठिनाइयों व महतवपूर्ण बिन्दुओं पर विस्तार से बताया । इस मौके पर जिला के सभी डीएसपी, थाना प्रबंधक, चौकी प्रभारी भी मौजूद रहे।

