करवा चौथ:आज सर्वार्थसिद्धि योग में करवा चौथ, सुहागिनों की बढ़ेगी समृद्धि

कुरुक्षेत्र3 घंटे पहले
बाजार में आई कई महिलाएं भी इस बात को जानते हुए कि मास्क ही अभी वैैक्सीन है को लेकर मास्क लगाकर मेहंदी लगवाती नजर आई। (फोटो नरेश गर्ग)
  • 13 घंटे 20 मिनट का होगा सुहागिनों का व्रत, रात 8 बजकर 10 मिनट पर होगा चंद्रोदय

कार्तिक मास के कृष्ण पक्ष की चतुर्थी को करवा चौथ का पर्व आज मनेगा। पति-पत्नी के बीच समर्पण, प्यार और अटूट विश्वास का त्याेहार करवा बुधवार को शिव योग में है। कृष्ण पक्ष की चतुर्थी यानी करवा चौथ के दिन सुहागिनें यह व्रत अपने पति के प्रति समर्पित होकर उनके लिए उत्तम स्वास्थ्य, दीर्घायु एवं जन्म-जन्मांतर तक पुनः पति रूप में प्राप्त करने के लिए करती हैं। करवा चौथ का अर्थ है करवा यानी कि मिट्टी का बर्तन व चौथ यानी प्रथम पूज्य गणेशजी की प्रिय तिथि चतुर्थी। इस दिन मिट्टी के करवा में जल भरकर पूजा में रखना बेहद शुभ माना गया है। इसी से रात्रि में चंद्रमा को अर्घ्य दिया जाता है। कुंवारी लड़कियां भी अच्छे वर के लिए इस दिन व्रत रखती हैं।

13 घंटे 20 मिनट का व्रत

ज्योतिषी डॉ. सुरेश मिश्रा के मुताबिक चार नवंबर को शाम 4 बजकर 10 मिनट से शाम 5 बजकर 32 मिनट तक लाभ चौघड़िया जो करवा चौथ की पूजा का शुभ मुहूर्त है। व्रत रखने के लिए कुल 13 घंटे 20 मिनट का समय रहेगा। प्रातः 6 बजकर 50 मिनट से रात 8 बजकर 10 मिनट कर करवा चौथ का व्रत रखना होगा क्योंकि चंद्रोदय इसी समय होगा।

आज सर्वार्थसिद्धि योग भी, बढ़ेगी समृद्धि

आज अखंड सुहाग के लिए महिलाएं करवा चौथ का व्रत रखेंगी। दिनभर निर्जला व्रत रखकर शाम को 16 शृंगार करके मां गौरी, भगवान शंकर, गणेश व कार्तिकेय को पुष्प, अक्षत, दीप आदि अर्पित करके करवा चौथ कथा का पाठ करेंगी। ज्योतिषाचार्य डॉ. रामराज कौशिक के अनुसार करवा चौथ पर इस बार सर्वार्थ सिद्धि का योग है। चतुर्थी तिथि 3 नवंबर मंगलवार को रात 1:05 बजे शुरू हो जाएगी जो 4 नवंबर बुधवार को रात 2 बजकर 10 मिनट तक रहेगी। मृगशिरा नक्षत्र के स्वामी चन्द्रमा हैं।

राशि के स्वामी शुक्र और बुध हैं इसलिए बुधवार को दिनभर सर्वार्थ सिद्धि योग रहेगा। ज्योतिषि डॉ. कौशिक के अनुसार करवे पर 13 बिंदी रखें और गेहूं या चावल के 13 दाने हाथ में लेकर करवा चौथ की कथा कहें या सुनें। कथा सुनने के बाद करवे पर हाथ घुमाकर अपनी सास के पैर छूकर आशीर्वाद लें और करवा उन्हें दे दें। 13 दाने गेहूं के और पानी का लोटा या करवा अलग रख लें। चंद्रमा निकलने के बाद छलनी की ओट से उसे देखें और चन्द्रमा को अर्घ्य दें। इसके बाद पति से आशीर्वाद लें। उन्हें भोजन कराएं और स्वयं भी भोजन कर लें। आस-पड़ोस की महिलाओं को करवा चौथ की बधाई देकर पर्व को संपन्न करें।

पूजन का शुभ मुहूर्त

  • स्थिर लग्न में पूजन का मुहूर्त शाम 6:15 से रात 8:10 बजे तक है।
  • चंद्रोदय शाम 7:57 बजे होगा। उसके बाद से पूजन-अर्चन अर्घ्य दिया जाएगा।
  • कथा सुनने के लिए शाम 5-34 से 6-52 तक भी शुभ है।

यूं करें व्रत

  • सूर्योदय से पहले स्नान करके व्रत रखने का संकल्प लें।
  • मिठाई, फल, सेंवई और पूड़ी की सरगी ग्रहण कर व्रत शुरू करें।
  • संपूर्ण शिव परिवार की स्थापना करें।
  • श्रीगणेश जी को पीले फूलों की माला, लड्डू और केले चढ़ाएं।
  • भगवान शिव और पार्वती को बेलपत्र और शृंगार की वस्तुएं अर्पित करें।
  • मोगरा या चन्दन की अगरबत्ती और शुद्ध घी का दीपक जलाएं।
  • मिट्टी के करवे पर रोली से स्वस्तिक बनाएं।
  • करवे में दूध, जल और गुलाब जल मिलाकर रखें और रात को छलनी के प्रयोग से चंद्र दर्शन करें और चन्द्रमा को अर्घ्य दें।
  • महिलाएं सोलह शृंगार अवश्य करेंं
  • करवा चौथ की कथा कहनी या सुननी चाहिए।
  • कथा सुनने के बाद अपने घर के सभी बड़ों का चरण स्पर्श करें।
  • पति की दीर्घायु की कामना कर पढ़ें यह मंत्र: नमस्त्यै शिवायै शर्वाण्यै सौभाग्यं संतति शुभा, प्रयच्छ भक्तियुक्तानां नारीणां हरवल्लभे
आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

