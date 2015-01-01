पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इंटरनेशनल गीता महोत्सव:महोत्सव में निभेंगी परंपराएं, प्रदेश के राज्यपाल शुभारंभ तो सीएम दीपदान के साथ करेंगे समापन

कुरुक्षेत्र4 घंटे पहले
  • बिना भीड़ जुटाए कल से शुरू होंगे प्रोग्राम, गीता सेमिनार में 10 देशों के लोग जुड़ेंगे

इंटरनेशनल गीता महोत्सव में अब सिर्फ एक दिन शेष है। हालांकि इस बार पहले की तुलना में गीता महोत्सव का आकार 10 प्रतिशत भी नहीं है। कोविड के चलते शिल्प मेले व तमाम बड़े आयोजनों को रद्द किया गया है। महोत्सव में अबके सामूहिक गीता पाठ, दीपोत्सव व गीता यज्ञ ही मुख्य आकर्षण होंगे लेकिन इनमें भी पर्यटक व जिला वासी शामिल नहीं होंगे। सभी कार्यक्रम ऑनलाइन ही कराए जाएंगे।

17 दिसंबर से गीता महोत्सव शुरू हो जाएगा। हालांकि मुख्य महोत्सव बेशक छोटा हो गया है लेकिन इस बार भी परंपराएं निभेंगी। परंपरानुसार शुभारंभ जहां राज्यपाल करेंगे। वहीं समापन पर मुख्यमंत्री दीपदान की रस्म निभाएंगे। केंद्र से भी एक केंद्रीय मंत्री शामिल होंगे। मंगलवार को राज्यपाल की सचिव एवं केडीबी सदस्य सचिव जी अनुपमा ने तैयारियों की समीक्षा की। मीटिंग में एडीसी महावीर सिंह, एसडीएम अखिल पिलानी, अंडर ट्रेनिंग आईएएस अधिकारी वैशाली सिंह, जिला परिषद के सीईओ अश्वनी मलिक, केडीबी के पूर्व सदस्य सौरव चौधरी, विजय नरूला सहित अन्य अधिकारी मौजूद थे।

21 से होगा मुख्य महोत्सव

21 दिसंबर को मुख्य महोत्सव शुरू होगा। ब्रह्मसरोवर पुरुषोतमपुरा बाग में गीता यज्ञ और केयूके में गीता सेमिनार का आयोजन होगा। गीता यज्ञ के साथ महोत्सव का विधिवत रूप से शुभारंभ होगा। कार्यक्रम की अध्यक्षता हरियाणा के राज्यपाल सत्यदेव नारायण आर्य करेंगे जबकि मुख्यातिथि हिमाचल प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर शिरकत करेंगे। समापन समारोह में 25 दिसंबर को दीपोत्सव कार्यक्रम की अध्यक्षता मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल व मुख्यातिथि केंद्रीय पर्यटन मंत्री प्रहलाद सिंह पटेल होंगे। 24 दिसंबर को संत सम्मेलन के कार्यक्रम के मुख्यातिथि योगाचार्य बाबा रामदेव होंगे। 25 दिसंबर को ही दोपहर 12 बजे वैश्विक गीता पाठ का आयोजन आॅनलाइन, वर्चुअल और सोशल मीडिया के माध्यम से किया जाएगा। कार्यक्रम में प्रदेशभर से 55,000 बच्चों और पूरे विश्व के लोगों को जोड़ने का प्रयास किया जाएगा।

10 देशों की मिली सहमति

अनुपमा के मुताबिक ऑनलाइन विभिन्न देशों के लोगों को जोड़ा जाएगा। इस महोत्सव के अदभुत झरोखों को कुरुक्षेत्र सिटी ही नहीं, ग्राम सचिवालयों, सीएससी सेंटरों में भी दिखाने की व्यवस्था की जा रही है। गीता सेमिनार में 10 देशों ने अपनी सहमति कुरुक्षेत्र विकास बोर्ड के पास भिजवा दी है। केडीबी द्वारा तैयार की गई वेबसाइट के साथ भी 25 से ज्यादा देशों के लोग जुड़े हैं इसलिए कुरुक्षेत्र के इस महोत्सव को परम्परागत और आध्यात्मिक दृष्टि से जन-जन तक पहुंचाने का प्रयास किया गया है।

17 से शुरू होगा महोत्सव

केडीबी सदस्य सचिव जी अनुपमा ने बताया कि परंपरागत व रीति-रिवाज को जारी रखने के लिए कुछ कार्यक्रमों को छोड़कर बाकी पिछले सालों की तरह कार्यक्रमों का आयोजन 17 से 25 दिसंबर तक किया जाएगा। वर्चुअल, और सोशल मीडिया से लोगों तक महोत्सव पहुंचेगा। महोत्सव में गीता वैश्विक पाठ, दीपोत्सव, संत सम्मेलन मुख्य आकर्षण का केंद्र रहेंगे। पहली बार देश के 17 संस्कृत विश्विद्यालयों में कार्यक्रम होंगे। इन विश्वविद्यालयों में राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर श्लोकोच्चारण जैसी प्रतियोगिताएं होंगी।

