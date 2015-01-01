पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गिरफ्तारी:चौकीदार का अपहरण कर एटीएम उखाड़ने का प्रयास करने वाले गिरोह के दो आरोपी पकड़े

कुरुक्षेत्र3 घंटे पहले
पिहोवा के असमानपुर में पांच माह पहले पीएनबी के एटीएम बूथ के चौकीदार को बंधक बनाकर पीएनबी का एटीएम उखाड़ने का प्रयास करने के दो आरोपियों को पुलिस ने पकड़ा है। आरोपियों की पहचान बेगी शाहपुर सहारनपुर यूपी वासी सादिक व जबीर के तौर पर हुई है। गिरफ्तारी के बाद आरोपियों को कोर्ट में पेश किया गया। जहां से एक दिन के रिमांड पर लेकर पुलिस आरोपियों से पूछताछ कर रही है।

आठ जून 2020 को पीएनबी बैंक पिहोवा के मैनेजर अनुज यादव ने थाना पिहोवा में शिकायत दर्ज करवाई थी। कैथल रोड असमानपुर गांव के नजदीक स्थित उनके एटीएम मशीन को उखाड़ने का प्रयास कुछ बदमाश कर रहे थे। पीसीआर पहुंचने पर आरोपी एटीएम उखाड़ने में असफल हो गए और पिकअप गाड़ी में भाग गए थे। एटीएम बूथ के चौकीदार सागर ने पुलिस को बयान दर्ज करवाए थे। मामले की जांच सीआईए वन प्रभारी जसपाल सिंह के नेतृत्व में एएसआई प्रेमचंद को सौंपी थी।

20 नवंबर को सब इंस्पेक्टर रमेश कुमार व एएसआई प्रेमचंद की टीम ने चौकीदार का अपहरण कर एटीएम मशीन उखाड़ने का असफल प्रयास करने वाले गिरोह के दो आरोपी बेगी शाहपुर सहारनपुर यूपी निवासी सादिक व जबीर को पकड़ा है। गिरफ्तारी के बाद दोनों आरोपियों को कोर्ट में पेश किया। जहां से एक दिन के रिमांड पर लेकर पूछताछ की गई। आरोपियों ने चौकीदार का अपहरण व एटीएम उखाड़ने के प्रयास की वारदात कबूली। आरोपियों को कोर्ट में पेश कर न्यायिक हिरासत में भेज दिया गया।

