सुनार की दुकान में चोरी करने के दो आरोपी पकड़े

कुरुक्षेत्रएक घंटा पहले
शहर के मुख्य बाजार स्थित सुनार की दुकान पर एक माह पहले ताला तोड़कर तिजोरी चोरी करने के मामले में दो आरोपियों को पुलिस ने पकड़ा है। आरोपियों की पहचान मिर्जापुर निवासी राजन उर्फ साहिल व सौदागरान मोहल्ला थानेसर निवासी कृष्ण लाल उर्फ किच्ची को गिरफ्तार किया है। साथ ही आरोपियों से चोरी की तिजोरी, सोने का कण व वारदात में प्रयोग स्कूटी भी बरामद की है।

23 अक्टूबर को 2020 को थानेसर निवासी शेख जलालुद्दीन उर्फ सोनू ने थाना कृष्णा गेट में शिकायत दर्ज करवाई थी। वह जवाहरलाल की बिजली की दुकान के ऊपर सोने के जेवर बनाने का काम करता है। 23 अक्टूबर 2020 की सुबह करीब तीन बजे अपनी दुकान को चेक करने के लिए गया तो वहां काफी लोग इकट्ठा हुए थे। उसकी दुकान का दरवाजा व कुंडा टूटा हुआ था। उसकी दुकान के अंदर से लोहे की तिजोरी जिसमें करीब तीन तोले सोने का चुरा गायब था। शिकायत पर थाना कृष्णा गेट ने केस दर्ज कर जांच शुरू की थी।

जांच सीआईए वन प्रभारी जसपाल सिंह के नेतृत्व में हेड कांस्टेबल शमशेर सिंह की टीम ने 20 नवंबर को एएसआई सुंदरसिंह की टीम ने सीसीटीवी फुटेज के आधार पर मामले में छानबीन के बाद पिपली के नजदीक से मिर्जापुर निवासी राजन व सौदागरान मोहल्ला थानेसर निवासी कृष्णलाल को गिरफ्तार किया। आरोपियों ने सुनार की दुकान से ताला तोड़कर सोना चोरी करने की वारदात कबूली। सर्राफा बाजार एसोसिएशन प्रधान मनोज गोयल व सुनार सभा प्रधान तिलकराज सहगल ने कहा कि सीसीटीवी में दिख रहे अन्य आरोपियों की भी जल्द गिरफ्तार किया जाए।

