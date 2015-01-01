पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गिरफ्तारी:दुकान के बाहर टंगे नोटों के हार लेकर भागने के आरोप में दो गिरफ्तार

शाहाबाद3 घंटे पहले
थाना शाहाबाद पुलिस ने दुकान के बाहर टंगे नोटों के हार लेकर भागने के दो आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया है। उनके कब्जे से वारदात में प्रयोग मोटरसाइकल को भी बरामद कर लिया गया। पुलिस को दी शिकायत में तरुण ने बताया कि उसकी सब्जी मंडी मोड के नजदीक मनियारी व नोटों के हार बेचने की दुकान है।

शाम काे उसकी दुकान पर दो युवक कुछ सामान खरीदने आए व धोखे से उसकी दुकान पर लटके नोट के हार उतारकर काले रंग की बिना नम्बर मोटरसाइकिल पर लेकर भाग गए। पुलिस ने टी-पाॅइंट अनाज मंडी बराड़ा रोड शाहाबाद से बिना नंबर की मोटरसाइकिल समेत काबू कर लिया। उनकी पहचान कसीथल निवासी साहिल व कालवा निवासी हरजोत सिंह बताया। पुलिस ने दोनों आरोपियों से चोरी किए गए हार के 800 रुपए व वारदात में प्रयोग मोटरसाइकिल बरामद कर ली। आरोपियों को अदालत में पेश करके जेल भेज दिया।

कृषि विभाग ने पकड़ी यूरिया से लदी 3 ट्राॅलियां, कब्जे में ली

कृषि विभाग की टीम ने मंगलवार को यूरिया खाद ले जा रही कुछ किसानों की 3 ट्राॅलियां अपने कब्जे में ले लीं। शक है कि खेती के नाम पर लिया यूरिया पंजाब ले जाकर बेचा जा रहा है। देर सायं अरुणाय रोड व आस-पास से यूरिया खाद खरीद ट्राॅलियाें में लाेड कर किसान ले जा रहे थे। इसी बीच कृषि विभाग के डिप्टी डायरेक्टर प्रदीप मिल के नेतृत्व में कृषि विभाग की टीम वहां पहुंच गई। टीम ने इन ट्रॉलियों को रोकना शुरू कर दिया। इसके बाद सिटी पुलिस को साथ लेकर इन ट्रॉलियों को कब्जे में ले लिया।

बताया जाता है कि कुछ किसान गेंहूं की फसल में डालने के लिये यह यूरिया खाद अपने ट्रैक्टर-ट्राॅलियों में भरकर ले जा रहे थे। लेकिन टीम अब इनकी वेरिफिकेशन करेगी और पता लगाएगी कि उक्त किसानों के पास जमीन कितनी है और कितना खाद खरीदा है। इसका मिलान होगा और सही मिलने पर ही ट्राॅलियां छोड़ी जाएंगी। यदि रिकॉर्ड सही नहीं मिला तो संबंधित किसानों पर कार्रवाई होगी।

