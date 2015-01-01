पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वेबिनार:रामानुजन की 100वीं पुण्यतिथि पर दो दिवसीय संगोष्ठी का समापन

कुरुक्षेत्रएक घंटा पहले
सोसाइटी फॉर प्रमोशन साइंस एंड टेक्नोलॉजी द्वारा कुरुक्षेत्र से लाइव वेबिनार का आयोजन किया गया। वेबिनार में रामानुजन के बारे में दो दिवसीय संगोष्ठी का आयोजन किया था। संगोष्ठी में विद्वानों की महान गणितज्ञ रामानुजन के जीवन काल के बारे में चर्चा की गई। अपने छोटे जीवन काल के दौरान महान गणितज्ञ श्रीनिवास रामानुजन ने स्वतंत्र रूप से लगभग 3900 परिणाम संकलित किए।

गणित विभाग पंजाब विश्वविद्यालय, चंडीगढ़ ने नेशनल एकेडमी ऑफ साइंसेज इंडिया और सोसाइटी फॉर प्रमोशन ऑफ़ साइंस एंड टेक्नोलॉजी ऑफ़ इंडिया के चंडीगढ़ चैप्टर के साथ मिलकर दो दिवसीय ऑनलाइन सेमिनार लाइफ श्रीनिवास रामानुजन की कार्य और विरासत विषय पर रामानुज की 100वीं पुण्यतिथि के उपलक्ष्य में 20 और 21 नवंबर को दो सत्र आयोजित किए गए। ऑनलाइन दो दिवसीय संगोष्ठी में जूम पर 100 से अधिक प्रतिभागियों ने भाग लिया और करीब 5900 एसपीएसटीआई के फेसबुक पेज पर पहुंचे।

गणित विभाग के जाने माने गणितज्ञ विद्वान प्रो. बीएस पासी और प्रो. मधु राका ने इस अवसर पर बेहतरी से अपने विचार रखे। 20 नवंबर को सेमिनार के सत्र की शुरुआत पीयू की चेयरपर्सन गणित विभाग प्रो. गुरमीत कौर बक्शी के स्वागत भाषण से हुई। इस मौके पर सोसाइटी फॉर प्रमोशन साइंस एंड टेक्नोलॉजी इंडिया के अध्यक्ष धर्म वीर ने युवा दिमागों के बीच विज्ञान और प्रौद्योगिकी को बढ़ावा देने के लिए एसपीएसटीआई के कार्य और योजनाओं का संक्षिप्त परिचय दिया।

पहला व्याख्यान प्रतिभा के जीवन की त्रासदी और विजय केआर मंगलम विश्वविद्यालय गुरुग्राम के कुलाधिपति और पूर्व कुलपति दिल्ली विश्वविद्यालय पद्म श्री प्रो. दिनेश सिंह द्वारा दिया गया था। उन्होंने रामानुजन के जीवन पर ध्यान केंद्रित किया और उपलब्धियों और चुनौतियों पर चिंतन किया। उन्होंने उल्लेख किया कि जीवन भर कई कठिनाइयों का सामना करने के बावजूद उन्होंने अपने अंतिम सांस तक अपने भव्य जुनून का पीछा किया। प्रो. वनिता वर्मा ने विद्वान वक्ताओं के साथ-साथ दर्शकों को भी धन्यवाद प्रस्ताव प्रस्तुत किया।

