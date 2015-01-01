पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सफाई टेंडर:सेक्टर्स की सफाई व्यवस्था 100 कर्मचारियों की बजाए संभालेंगी हेडक्वार्टर से भेजी डेढ़ करोड़ रुपए की दो रोड स्वीपिंग मशीन

कुरुक्षेत्र3 घंटे पहले
शहर के सेक्टर्स की सफाई का जिम्मा अब सफाई कर्मचारियों की बजाए नप को मिली करीब डेढ़ करोड़ रुपए कीमत की दो स्वीपिंग मशीन संभालेगी। हालांकि कई महीने से ये रोड स्वीपिंग मशीन शहर की मुख्य सड़कों व डिवाइडर पर साफ-सफाई का जिम्मा पहले ही संभाल रही थी लेकिन इनके अलावा सेक्टर्स में ठेकेदार के माध्यम से 100 से अधिक सफाई कर्मचारी भी साफ-सफाई में जुटे थे लेकिन अगस्त 2020 में सेक्टर्स के सफाई का टेंडर खत्म हो चुका है, इसके बाद नप ने दोबारा सफाई कर्मचारियों का टेंडर नहीं निकाला।

अधिकारियों का कहना है कि हेडक्वार्टर के आदेशानुसार इन मशीनों से ही सेक्टर्स की सफाई व्यवस्था बहाल करने को कहा गया है। यानी सेक्टर्स में सफाई व्यवस्था देखरेख 100 के करीब सफाई कर्मचारियों का काम दो रोड स्वीपिंग मशीन को दिया गया है। दावा किया गया है, रोड स्वीपिंग मशीन 100 कर्मचारियों के मुकाबले अधिक सफाई करने में सक्षम हैं।

इससे सफाई व्यवस्था सुधरेगी। हालांकि बिना सफाई कर्मचारियों के स्वीपिंग मशीन के सहारे सेक्टर्स की सफाई व्यवस्था संभालना चुनौतीपूर्ण रहेगा लेकिन अधिकारियों की मानें तो सही ढंग से मानीटिरिंग हो तो 100 कर्मचारियों द्वारा निपटाए जाने वाले काम पर भी दो रोड स्वीपिंग मशीन भारी पड़ेंगी।

हालांकि इन रोड स्वीपिंग मशीनों की मेंटेनेंस और ईंधन खर्च पर अच्छा खासा खर्च नप को करना पड़ेगा। मेंटेनेंस और ईंधन खर्च मिलाकर औसतन एक स्वीपिंग मशीन पर पांच लाख रुपए के करीब का भुगतान नप को हर महीने करना होगा। कुल मिलाकर दोनों मशीन पर दस लाख रुपए से अधिक का भुगतान सेक्टर्स की साफ-सफाई के लिए रोड स्वीपिंग मशीन की मेंटेनेंस देख रही फर्म को नप करेगी। वहीं इससे पहले शहर के सेक्टर्स में 100 से अधिक सफाई कर्मचारी ठेकेदार के जरिए सफाई व्यवस्था संभालते थे। उन पर भी नप को औसतन 15 लाख रुपए के आसपास महीने का खर्च आता था।

सड़क के अलावा गलियों में भीड़भाड़ में सफाई रहेगी चुनौती

हालांकि संबंधित फर्म व नप अधिकारी रोड स्वीपिंग मशीन से बेहतर ढंग से सफाई व्यवस्था सुचारू करने का दावा कर रहे हैं लेकिन इन रोड स्वीपिंग मशीन के जरिए सेक्टर्स की सफाई व्यवस्था बहाल रखना नप के लिए चुनौतीपूर्ण रहेगा। मुख्य सड़कों के अलावा गलियों व गीला-कचरा उठाने में इस मशीन के जरिए चुनौतीपूर्ण रहेगा। हालांकि स्वीपिंग मशीन से साफ-सफाई की मानीटरिंग नप के सेनेटरी विभाग के पास है।

रोजाना 60 किलोमीटर का एरिया करेंगी कवर

नगर परिषद के एओ मनोज चहल ने बताया शहरी निकाय विभाग हेडक्वार्टर स्तर पर ही सभी बड़ी नगर परिषद व नगर निगमों को रोड स्वीपिंग मशीन दी गई है। इनके जरिए ही साफ-सफाई सुचारू करने के निर्देश हैं। एक रोड स्वीपिंग मशीन रोजाना 30 किलोमीटर का एरिया साफ करने का टारगेट दिया गया है। दोनों मशीन कुल मिलाकर रोजाना 60 किलोमीटर का एरिया सफाई करेंगे। इसके तहत सेक्टर-दो जीटी रोड से ब्रह्मसरोवर तक 100 फुटा केडीबी रोड, झांसा रोड, बिरला मंदिर रोड सहित सेक्टर्स की मार्केट पूरे एरिया की सफाई व्यवस्था को इन मशीन के जरिए कवर किया जाएगा। प्रत्येक मशीन के साथ एक ट्रैक्टर-ट्राॅली व छह कर्मचारियों की टीम भी संबंधित फर्म द्वारा उपलब्ध करवाई गई है। यह टीम उन एरिया में सफाई करेगी जहां मशीन चलाने में कोई परेशानी आएगी। नप अधिकारियों का दावा है कि अगर सही ढंग से इन मशीनों की माॅनिटरिंग हुई तो सफाई व्यवस्था के लिए कोई परेशानी नहीं आएगी।

