शिक्षा:यूनिवर्सिटी प्रशासन ने खोला हॉस्टल पलवल कॉलेज ने शुरू की बस सुविधा

  • एसओपी की गाइलाइन के तहत आठ माह बाद विद्यार्थियों के लिए खुली यूनिवर्सिटी व कॉलेज

आठ माह के बाद विद्यार्थियों के लिए उच्च शिक्षण संस्थान धीरे-धीरे खुल रहे हैं। कुरुक्षेत्र यूनिवर्सिटी की ओर से विद्यार्थियों को रोटेशन के आधार पर प्रेक्टिकल के लिए बुलाया जा रहा है। इसके लिए यूनिवर्सिटी प्रशासन ने विद्यार्थियों की सुविधा के लिए हॉस्टल भी खोल दिए हैं। इसमें एसओपी की गाइडलाइन के अनुसार एक कमरे में एक विद्यार्थी को ठहराया जा रहा है।

इसके साथ ही सभी हॉस्टल की मैस में खाना भी अलग-अलग बनाया जा रहा है। ताकि सोशल डिस्टेंस के नियम की पालना हो सके। बता दें कि पिछले आठ माह से मार्च में कोरोना के कारण हुए लॉकडाउन के बाद से ही यूनिवर्सिटी के विभाग व हॉस्टल पूरी तरह से बंद थे।

पलवल कॉलेज ने शुरू करवाई बस सुविधा

राजकीय महिला कॉलेज पलवल की कार्यवाहक प्राचार्या डॉ. मीनाक्षी ने बताया कि कॉलेज को छात्राओं के लिए खोल दिया है। उन्होंने बताया कि प्रथम वर्ष, दि्वतीय वर्ष और तृतीय वर्ष की छात्राओं को रोटेशन में दो-दो दिन बुलाने की व्यवस्था की है। इसके साथ ही छात्राओं के लिए बस सुविधा भी शुरू करवाई है। ताकि छात्राओं को कॉलेज आने में कोई परेशानी न हो। डॉ. मीनाक्षी ने बताया कि कॉलेज में आने वाली सभी छात्राओं को मास्क पहनकर आने के निर्देश हैं।

इसके साथ ही कॉलेज में सेनिटाइजर मशीन और थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग की भी व्यवस्था की गई है। कॉलेज में रोजाना करीब 150 छात्राएं बुलाने की व्यवस्था है। विद्यार्थियों की हाजिरी रिपोर्ट भी उच्चतर शिक्षा विभाग के पोर्टल पर भेजी जाएगी। केयू की चीफ वार्डन प्रो. मंजुषा शर्मा ने बताया कि स्टेंडर्ड ऑपरेटिंग प्रोसिजर (एसओपी) की गाइडलाइन को ध्यान में रखते हुए हॉस्टल खोले गए हैं । उन्होंने बताया कि फिलहाल पांच गर्ल्स हॉस्टल को खोला गया है । जिनमें 172 छात्राओं के ठहरने की व्यवस्था की गई है । प्रो. मंजुषा ने बताया कि हॉस्टल में ऑटोमेटिक सेनिटाइजर मशीन के साथ ही सभी टॉयलेट को भी चार से पांच बार सेनिटाइज करवाया जा रहा है । वहीं सभी हॉस्टल की मैस को भी अलग-अलग शुरु करवाया है, ताकि सोशल डिस्टेंस के साथ छात्राएं खाना खाएं और भीड़ न जुटे।

आज से खुलेगा द्रोणाचार्य कॉलेज

द्रोणाचार्य डिग्री कॉलेज की प्रवक्ता डॉ. रितु चौधरी ने बताया कि सोमवार से कॉलेज को विद्यार्थियों के लिए खोला जाएगा। इसके लिए कॉलेज प्रशासन की ओर से सभी जरूरी तैयारियां कर ली गई हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि विद्यार्थियों की रोटेशन बना दी गई है और किस दिन किस कक्षा के विद्यार्थियों को आना है, इस बारे में विद्यार्थियों को सूचित किया गया है। डॉ. रितु ने बताया कि कॉलेज में आने वाले विद्यार्थियों से अभिभावकों की लिखित सहमति के पत्र भी मंगवाए गए हैं।

विद्यार्थियों के लिए खोल दिया है कॉलेज : डॉ. योगेश्वर जोशी

भगवान परशुराम कॉलेज सेक्टर पांच के प्राचार्य डॉ. योगेश्वर जोशी ने बताया कि कॉलेज को विद्यार्थियों के लिए खोल दिया है। उन्होंने बताया कि कॉलेज को पूरी तरह से सेनिटाइज करवाया है। इसके साथ ही कॉलेज की ओर से एडवाइजरी कमेटी भी बनाई है। यह कमेटी कोरोना से निपटने के लिए जरूरी सभी नियमों की पालना सुनिश्चित करेगी।

