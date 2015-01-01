पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कुरुक्षेत्र2 घंटे पहले
पुलिस ने वाहन चोर गिरोह के दो सदस्यों को पकड़ा है। आरोपियों ने जिले से एक दर्जन के करीब बाइक चोरी व 3 कार चोरी की वारदात कबूली हैं। आरोपियों की पहचान इशाक पिहोवा निवासी कर्मजीत उर्फ हर्ष व सियाना सैदां निवासी अंकुश उर्फ राहुल के तौर पर हुई है। 14 दिसम्बर को सीआईए टू प्रभारी मलकीत सिंह के नेतृत्व में टीम को सूचना मिली थी कि इशाक निवासी कर्मजीत व सियाना सैदां निवासी अंकुश उर्फ राहुल किसी वाहन काे चोरी करने की फिराक में देवीलाल पार्क पिपली के पास मौजूद हैं। सूचना पर पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंच दोनों को काबू कर पूछताछ की तो आरोपियों ने कई बाइक व कार चोरी की वारदात कबूली।

जिस बाइक या कार में चाबी लगी होती, उसे भी ले जाते थे: जांच अधिकारी सब इंस्पेक्टर बलवंत सिंह ने बताया दोनों दिहाड़ी मजदूरी का काम करते थे। फिर मिलकर वाहन चोरी करने लगे। अधिकतर उन्हीं बाइक को निशाना बनाते थे, जिनमें या तो आसानी से चाबी लगाकर लॉक खुल जाता था, या पहले से ही चाबी लगी हाेती थी। इसी तरह जिस कार में चाबी लगी मिलती, उसे भी उठा लेते थे। पूछताछ में आरोपियों से खुलासा हुआ है कि जो भी बाइक आरोपी उठाते थे, उसे अपने दोस्तों या आगे जान-पहचान वालों को किसी से 2 हजार तो किसी से 5 हजार लेकर चलाने के लिए दे देते थे।

आरोपियों ने बताया 8 दिसंबर को एक सियाज कार झांसा रोड नजदीक अमन पैलेस सरस्वती मिष्ठान भंडार के सामने से चोरी की थी। वह दोनों उस कार को बेचने के लिए यूपी जा रहे थे, रास्ते में कार दावत फैमिली रेस्टोरेंट लाडवा-रादौर रोड के नजदीक खराब हो गई थी। पुलिस के पकड़े जाने के डर से दोनों कार को मौका पर छोड़कर फरार हो गए थे। जिनकी निशानदेही पर पुलिस ने चोरी की गई सियाज कार बरामद की। इसके अलावा आरोपियों ने 4 दिसंबर को सेक्टर-17 कुरुक्षेत्र से एक बाइक, 8 दिसंबर को केदार अस्पताल के सामने से एक बाइक और उसी दिन एक बाइक अन्नपूर्णा ढाबा पिपली से चोरी की थी।

9 दिसंबर को वशिष्ठ कॉलोनी कुरुक्षेत्र बिल्ला डेयरी के नजदीक से बाइक चोरी, 29 नवंबर को सियाना सैदां पिहोवा से सोमपाल उर्फ साहिल के साथ मिलकर स्कूटी, करीब डेढ़ महीने पहले गांव बगथला से मोबाइल की दुकान में चोरी और सियाना सैयदां वासी सोमपाल व जीता के साथ मिलकर करीब दो महीने पहले सोमपाल उर्फ साहिल व जीत सिंह उर्फ जीती के साथ मिलकर पासपोर्ट ऑफिस अम्बाला के नजदीक से एक ब्रेजा कार, दो महीने पहले गांव मटेड़ी शेखां जिला अम्बाला से एक मारूति कार व बाइक चोरी की वारदात कबूली। आरोपियों से वाहन बरामदगी के लिए कोर्ट में पेश कर बुधवार तक के लिए रिमांड पर लिया है।

