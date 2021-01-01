पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

काम शुरू:10 करोड़ की लागत से तैयार हुआ विराट स्वरूप ज्योतिसर में जून में होगा स्थापित, 13 बरस पहले बना था प्रोजेक्ट

कुरुक्षेत्र8 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जनवरी में प्रोजेक्ट पूरा होने का दावा था, दिल्ली में अब तैयार हुई प्रतिमा, जून में उपदेशस्थली पर लगेगी

गीता उपदेश स्थली ज्योतिसर में करीब डेढ़ दशक पहले विराट स्वरुप प्रोजेक्ट लगाने की घोषणा हुई थी। पहले कांग्रेस सरकार में यह प्रोजेक्ट ठंडे बस्ते में रहा। इसके बाद भाजपा ने अपने पहले प्लान में इसे तैयार करने की घोषणा की, लेकिन पहले प्लान में यह विराट स्वरुप नहीं लग पाया। दूसरे प्लान में जाकर अब काम शुरू हुआ है।

हालांकि दावे थे कि जनवरी तक यह प्रोजेक्ट हकीकत बन जाएगा, लेकिन अभी तक इसे लेकर काम शुरू नहीं हुआ। हालांकि दिल्ली में कांस्य का विराट स्वरुप तैयार हो चुका है। अब उसे स्थापित करने के लिए ज्योतिसर में तैयारियां ही चल रही हैं। अब विधायक सुभाष सुधा ने भी दावा किया कि जून तक यह लग जाएगा। कहा कि गीता स्थली ज्योतिसर में देश विदेश से आने वाले पर्यटकों को भगवान श्रीकृष्ण के विराट स्वरूप के दर्शन होंगे। इस विराट स्वरूप को जून माह तक स्थापित करने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है।

लोकेशन हो चुकी तय

विधायक ने कहा कि भगवान श्रीकृष्ण के विराट स्वरूप के दर्शन टीवी व फिल्मों में ही दिखाई देते हैं। मगर अब गीता की उद्गम स्थली ज्योतिसर में साक्षात भगवान श्रीकृष्ण का विराट स्वरूप दिखाई देगा। हरियाणा टूरिज्म की ओर से जल्द ही श्रीकृष्ण के विराट स्वरूप को स्थापित किया जाएगा। इसके लिए टूरिज्म की ओर से प्राइम लोकेशन को चिह्नित कर लिया गया है। गीता स्थली ज्योतिसर में इस वर्ष के जून माह तक भगवान श्रीकृष्ण के विराट स्वरूप की मूर्ति स्थापित हो जाएगी।

ज्योतिसर बनेगा आकर्षण का केन्द्र

विधायक ने कहा कि भगवान श्रीकृष्ण ने ज्योतिसर से पूरे विश्व को गीता का संदेश दिया था। आज भी मानव जाति के लिए गीता प्रेरणादायी व मार्गदर्शक है। यहां पर भगवान श्रीकृष्ण के विराट स्वरूप को स्थापित किया जाएगा। मूर्ति तकरीबन बनकर तैयार हो चुकी है। मूर्ति को बेहतरीन लोकेशन पर स्थापित किया जाएगा ताकि गीता स्थली पर आने वाले हर श्रद्धालु व पर्यटक को विराट स्वरूप के सहजता के साथ दर्शन होंगे। विराट स्वरूप पर्यटकों व श्रद्धालुओं के लिए आकर्षण का केंद्र तो रहेगा साथ ही उन्हें गीता के संदेश के बारे में भी प्रेरित करे, इसको लेकर भी योजना तैयार की जा रही है।

प्रसिद्ध मूर्तिकार राम सुतार ने बनाई मूर्ति

इस प्रोजेक्ट पर 10 करोड़ रुपये की राशि खर्च होगी। दिल्ली के प्रसिद्ध मूर्तिकार राम सुतार भगवान श्रीकृष्ण के विराट स्वरूप को भव्य बनाने में जुटे हुए हैं। इस वर्ष भगवान श्रीकृष्ण की मूर्ति स्थापित होने से आगामी गीता महोत्सव में यह आकर्षण का केंद्र रहेगी। लिहाजा हरियाणा टूरिज्म का प्रयास है कि इस वर्ष के मध्य तक इसे स्थापित कर दिया जाए। इसकी तैयारियां शुरू हो चुकी हैं। हरियाणा टूरिज्म के आलाधिकारी जल्द ही ज्योतिसर का दौरा कर मूर्ति को स्थापित करने की योजना शुरू करेंगे।

40 फीट ऊंची प्रतिमा, 10 फुट का बेस होगा

बता दें कि भगवान श्रीकृष्ण के विराट स्वरूप को प्रसिद्ध मूर्तिकार राम सुतार बना रहे हैं। इस पूरे प्रोजेक्ट पर 10 करोड़ रुपये का खर्च होगा। रामसुतार द्वारा मूर्ति को तैयार कर लिया गया है। संभावना जताई जा रही है कि जून माह में इसको गीता स्थली में स्थापित कर दिया जाएगा। प्रतिमा जहां 40 फुट ऊंची बनाई है। वहीं 10 फुट का इसका नीचे बेस होगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइजराइली डिफेंस ने ईरान पर हमले का शक जताया; जांच के लिए आज दिल्ली आ सकती है मोसाद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser