कोविड-19:कोरोना से महिला की मौत, जिले में 20 और संक्रमित मिले

कुरुक्षेत्र3 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

मंगलवार को एक महिला की कोरोना से मौत हो गई। जिले में कोरोना की सेकेंड वेव की आशंका गहराती जा रही है। हालांकि अभी कोरोना संक्रमित केस 50 के नीचे ही मिल रहे हैं। लेकिन सेकेंड वेव की आशंका को देखते हुए प्रशासन व स्वास्थ्य विभाग भी अब अलर्ट मोड पर आ रहा है। जिले में अब रोजाना औसतन 2 हजार सैंपल लेने का टारगेट रखा है। हालांकि इस टारगेट के पहले दिन मंगलवार को आधा ही लक्ष्य हासिल हो पाया।

7205 पहुंचा संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा

जिले में इस हफ्ते कोरोना संक्रमित मिलने की रफ्तार पहले दो दिनों में कुछ सुस्त दिख रही है। मंगलवार को जिले में 20 नए संक्रमित केस मिले। हालांकि जिले में संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा अब 7205 पहुंच गया है। यह दीगर बात है कि इनमें से अधिकांश ठीक हो चुके हैं।

29 ने दी मात-6767 हुए ठीक

जिले में कोरोना से रिकवरी रेट ठीक चल रहा है। मंगलवार को भी 29 मरीजों को रिपोर्ट निगेटिव मिलने पर अस्पताल से छुट्टी मिल गई। अब तक जिले में 6767 मरीज कोरोना को हरा कर अस्पतालों से घर लौट चुके हैं।

एक्टिव केस कम हुए

मंगलवार को दिनभर में 20 ही संक्रमित मिलने और इससे ज्यादा करीब 29 मरीजों के ठीक होने से एक्टिव केस कुछ घटे हैं। सोमवार को जहां यह संख्या साढ़े 300 के करीब थी। वहीं मंगलवार को ये घट कर 331 हो गई। इनमें से 174 मरीज घरों में ही आइसोलेट हैं।

मृत्युदर में कुछ कमी

जिले में इस समय रिकवरी रेट 94 प्रतिशत के करीब है। वहीं मृत्युदर घट कर 1.4 पर आ गई है। सैंपल पॉजिटिव रेट 5.8 प्रतिशत के साथ फिलहाल स्थिर बनी है। जिले में एक मिलियन के पीछे 120059 टेस्ट हो रहे हैं। हालांकि अब तक 125050 टेस्ट हो चुके हैं। सिविल सर्जन डॉ. सुखबीर सिंह के मुताबिक जिले में कोरोना पर काबू पाने के लिए टेस्ट की संख्या और बढ़ाई जा रही है। इसमें लोगों के सहयोग की काफी जरूरत है।

