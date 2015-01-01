पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

शुभम हत्याकांड:मुख्य आरोपी को अवैध पिस्टल देने का आरोपी यमुनानगर वासी सुमितपाल गिरफ्तार

कुरुक्षेत्रएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 12 अगस्त को आकाश नगर में शुभम को दिनदहाड़े बाइक सवार युवकों ने मारी थी गोली
  • आरोपी बचने के लिए देहरादून में किराए के मकान में रह रहा था

तीन महीने पहले आकाश नगर में किराए के मकान में रह रहे शुभम मर्डर मामले के हत्यारोपी को देसी कट्टा उपलब्ध करवाने के आरोपी सुमित पाल को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया है। आरोपी की पहचान नागर कॉलोनी यमुनानगर वासी सुमितपाल उर्फ अमरीश के तौर पर हुई है। वह पुलिस से बचने को देहरादून के केदारपुरम एमडीडी कॉलोनी में किराए पर मकान लेकर रह रहा था। 13 अगस्त 2020 को गांव दथैड़ा झिझाना यूपी वासी अक्षय ने थाना कृष्णा गेट में शिकायत दर्ज करवाई थी।

हैबतपुर निगदू जिला करनाल वासी राजेश उर्फ जस्सी उर्फ कागी उसके जीजा शुभम का रिश्ते में मामा लगता है। अवैध शराब तस्करी के मामले में दोनों के खिलाफ सहारनपुर में केस दर्ज हुआ था। पैसों के लेन-देन को लेकर उसके जीजी शुभम व राजेश के बीच काफी मन मुटाव चल रहा था। एक बार राजेश उर्फ जस्सी ने शुभम पर कस्सी से हमला भी किया था। शुभम तीन-चार साल से कुरुक्षेत्र के आकाश नगर में किराए के मकान में बच्चों सहित रह रहा था। शुभम दवा कंपनी में काम करता था।

शिकायतकर्ता अक्षय ने बताया कि 12 अगस्त से वह अपने जीजा शुभम से मिलने के लिए आया हुआ था। दोपहर सवा एक बजे वह व शुभम मोटरसाइकिल पर सवार होकर चले थे। मोटरसाइकिल शुभम चला रहा था और वह पीछे बैठा था। कुछ दूर चलने पर गली के टी- प्वाइंट पर सामने से एक मोटरसाइकिल पर दो लड़के आए, मोटरसाइकिल के आगे अपनी मोटरसाइकिल उक्त युवकों ने अडाकर बाइक पर पीछे बैठे युवक ने बाइक से उतर शिकायतकर्ता के जीजा शुभम पर गोली चला दी।

गोली शुभम की बाई बाजू पर लगी। वे दोनों मोटरसाइकिल गिराकर भागने लगे। शिकायतकर्ता ने बताया कि आरोपियों ने उस पर भी फायर किया। जो मिस हो गया। किसी तरह मौके से जान बचाकर वह भागने में कामयाब रहा। जबकि उसका जीजा शुभम जान बचाने को नजदीक ही स्थित एक निर्माणाधीन मकान में घुसा था। बाइक से उतरा युवक भी शुभम के पीछे-पीछे मकान में घुस उसे गोली मारकर आरोपी मौके से भाग गए थे। आरोपियों के जाने के बाद वापस आया तो देखा उसके जीजा शुभम की छाती में गोली लगी हुई थी।

शुभम ने उसे बताया राजेश उर्फ कागी ने उसपर गोली चलाई है। शुभम को कार में डालकर वह इलाज के लिए प्राइवेट अस्पताल में दाखिल करवाया। शिकायत पर कृष्णा गेट पुलिस ने हत्या के प्रयास, आर्म्स एक्ट सहित कई धाराओं के तहत केस दर्ज कर जांच शुरू की थी। पूरी वारदात गली के साथ मकान पर लगे सीसीटीवी फुटेज में कैद हो गई थी बाद में शुभम ने उपचार के दौरान अस्पताल में दम तोड़ दिया था। पुलिस ने हत्या की धारा जोड़ मुख्य आरोपी राजेश उर्फ कागी सहित अन्य आरोपियों की तलाश शुरू की थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें