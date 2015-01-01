पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नगर परिषद:31 दिसंबर तक प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स के बिलों के ब्याज पर ले सकते हैंं छूट का लाभ

कुरुक्षेत्र2 दिन पहले
नगर परिषद के कार्यकारी अधिकारी रविन्द्र सिंह कुहाड़ ने कहा कि प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स के बिल सभी रिहायशी व कमर्शियल एरिया में वितरित किए जा चुके हैं और वर्ष 2016-2017 तक एरियर का भुगतान करने पर 25 फीसदी की छूट दी गई है। इतना ही नहीं वर्ष 2016-17 से 2019-20 के बिल का भुगतान करने पर 100 फीसदी ब्याज पर छूट दी गई है।

अगर कोई व्यक्ति बिल की ऑनलाइन अदायगी करता है तो उसे 10% की अतिरिक्त छूट अब 31 दिसंबर तक दी जाएगी। अगर किसी व्यक्ति को प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स का बिल प्राप्त नहीं हुआ है तो थानेसर कार्यालय में आकर बिल से संबंधित सूचना प्राप्त कर सकता है। लालडोरे वाले गांव जोकि नगर परिषद की सीमाओं में आते हैं, में रिहायशी क्षेत्र की संपत्ति पर एक मुश्त 50 फीसदी रिबेट दी जाएगी। अगर संपत्ति के मालिक 2010-11 से लेकर वर्ष 2019-20 तक प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स 31 दिसम्बर तक क्लीयर कर देंगे।

