प्रशिक्षण:युवाओं को आत्मनिर्भर बनाने के लिए युवा क्लबों को करना होगा मजबूत: मलिक

कुरुक्षेत्र4 घंटे पहले
कुरुक्षेत्र | जिला युवा कार्यक्रम सलाहकार समिति की बैठक लेते सीईओ अश्विनी मलिक।

जिला परिषद के मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी अश्विनी मलिक ने कहा कि कुरुक्षेत्र के युवाओं को आत्मनिर्भर बनाने के लिए प्रत्येक गांव में यूथ क्लब का मजबूती के साथ गठन किया जाएगा। इन यूथ क्लबों को संबंधित विभागों के साथ भी जोड़ा जाएगा। ताकि विभाग और यूथ क्लब मिलकर समाज को सामाजिक कुरीतियों के खिलाफ जागरूक कर सके और ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के युवाओं को कुशल बनाने के लक्ष्य को पूरा कर सके।

सीईओ अश्विनी मलिक मंगलवार को पंचायत भवन के सभागार में नेहरू युवा केन्द्र की तरफ से आयोजित जिला युवा कार्यक्रम सलाहकार समिति की बैठक में बोल रहे थे। मलिक ने कहा कि सबसे पहले नेहरू युवा केंद्र को प्रत्येक गांव में यूथ क्लब का गठन करना होगा। जिन गांवों में यूथ क्लबों का गठन किया जा चुका है।

उनको एक्टिव मोड में लाना होगा। पूरी प्रणाली को स्ट्रीम लाइन करना होगा। नेहरु युवा केन्द्र को कुरुक्षेत्र विश्वविद्यालय के साथ-साथ अन्य कालेजों और स्कूलों के एनसीसी व एनएसएस विंग के साथ तालमेल करना होगा। ताकि इन युवाओं को ही यूथ क्लब में शामिल किया जाए। कुरुक्षेत्र विश्वविद्यालय के प्रोफेसर डाॅ. डीएस राणा ने कहा कि नेहरु युवा केन्द्र को एनसीसी और एनएसएस के साथ जुड़कर कार्य करना चाहिए।

