व्रत:करवा चौथ की शॉपिंग के लिए बाजार हुए गुलजार, सुहागिनों ने लगवाई मेहंदी

लाडवा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पूरे देश के अंदर पिछले लगभग 8 महीने से कोरोना महामारी फैली हुई है जिसे लेकर पिछले महीनों लॉकडाउन भी रह चुका है लेकिन अब हालात सामान्य हो रहे हैं। लाडवा में करवाचौथ के व्रत की तैयारी को लेकर बाजार में इस वर्ष की तरह चहल-पहल व भीड़-भाड़ देखने को मिली। वहीं कोरोना के चलते भी बाजारों में चूड़ी, मेहंदी व ब्यूटी पार्लरों पर महिलाओं की भीड़ रही।

पिछले कईं दिनों से करवा चौथ के व्रत को लेकर महिलाएं बाजार में जमकर खरीदारी कर रही थी। जिसके कारण कस्बे के बाजार गुलजार बने हुए हैं। महिलाएं करवाचौथ के दिन अपने पति की लम्बी उम्र व पति प्रेम के लिए व्रत रखती हैं। इस व्रत से पति-पत्नी के रिश्तों में अटूट बंधन का अहसास होता है।

व्रत पति एवं पत्नी के प्रेम व समर्पण को दर्शाता है: छाबड़ा

लाडवा के सुगनी देवी स्कूल की प्राचार्या मीनाक्षी छाबड़ा ने कहा कि एक पत्नी जब अपने पति के लिए करवा चौथ का व्रत रखती है तो पति एवं पत्नी के मधुर संबंधों का असर बच्चों पर भी पड़ता है। उन्होंने कहा कि यह व्रत पति एवं पत्नी के प्रेम एवं समर्पण को भी दर्शाता है। उन्होंने कहा कि यह त्याेहार दीवाली से 9 दिन पहले मनाया जाता है।

उपवास रखना एक बड़ा अनुष्ठान: गर्ग

स्कूल अध्यापिका रीमा गर्ग ने कहा कि करवा चौथ के दिन उपवास रखना एक बड़ा अनुष्ठान है, इस दिन चंद्रमा उदय होने का बहुत महत्व है क्योंकि माना जाता है कि चांद देखे बिना व्रत अधूरा है। उन्होंने कहा कि करवा चौथ व्रत तभी पूरा माना जाता है जब सुहागिन महिलाएं उगते हुए चांद को छलनी में घी का दीया रखकर देखती हैं और चन्द्रमा को अर्घ्य देकर अपने पति के हाथों से जल ग्रहण करती हैं।

करवा चौथ का व्रत रिश्तों को मजबूत करता है: खुराना

लाडवा नगरपालिका प्रधान साक्षी खुराना ने कहा कि पति की दीर्घायु व मंगल कामना हेतू सुहागिन महिलाएं करवा चौथ का व्रत रखती हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि यह पर्व रिश्तों को मजबूत बनाने वाला होता है। करवा चौथ के दिन पत्नी द्वारा अपने पति की लम्बी आयु और उनकी सुख, समृद्धि के लिए की गई पूजा-अर्चना पति की जिंदगी में पत्नी की अहमियत को और बढ़ा देता है।

भारतीय महिलाओं के लिए प्रेरणादायक: काम्बोज

ग्लोब हेरिटेज इंटरनेशनल स्कूल की प्राचार्या पूजा काम्बोज ने कहा कि पति-पत्नी के बीच मन मेें एक-दूसरे के लिए स्नेह व प्यार रहने के कारण परिवार के अन्य सदस्यों में भी आत्मीयता के भाग जगते हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि करवा चौथ वर्षों से भारतीय महिलाओं के लिए प्रेरणादायक रहा है। इस दिन पत्नी पूरे दिन उपवास रखती हैं। अपने हाथों में मेहंदी के साथ-साथ लाल रंग के वस्त्र पहनती हैं।

करवा चौथ का व्रत मिठास से भर देता है: गोयल

लाडवा के अर्ली स्टेप प्री स्कूल की प्राचार्या सोनिया गोयल ने कहा कि करवा चौथ के दिन महिलाएं दिनभर व्रत रखती हैं, उनका त्याग परिवार का हर सदस्य देखता है और महसूस भी करता है। उन्होंने कहा कि सास को खुशी होती है कि बहू ने उनके बेटे की लंबी आयु के लिए व्रत रखा है। उन्होंने कहा कि यह करवा चौथ का व्रत मिठास भर देता है।

महिलाओं में मेहंदी लगवाने का भी दिखा क्रेज

करवाचौथ के चलते कस्बे के दुकानदारों ने अपनी दुकानों से बाहर मेहंदी लगाने के लिए बाहर से बुलाए गए कारीगरों का भी विशेष प्रबंध रखा। कारीगर ने बताया कि महिलाओं की मुख्य पसंद रेवियन, मारवाडी, राजस्थानी, बम्बई कट आदि मेहंदी लगवाने में रूचि दिखाई दे रही है। उन्होंने कहा कि नवविवाहिता महिलाएं मेहंदी लगवाने में अधिक रूचि दिखा रही हैं।

