मीटिंग में हंगामा:लाडवा नगर पालिका की बैठक में तीन पार्षद पहुंचे नहीं, 3 ने किया बहिष्कार

  • वाल्मीकि बस्ती में वाल्मीकि चौक बनाने सहित कई मुद्दों पर बनी सर्वसम्मति

लाडवा नगर पालिका कार्यालय में सोमवार को हुई नपा की बैठक हंगामेदार रही। बैठक में तीन पार्षद किसी कारणवश शामिल नहीं हो सके तो वहीं तीन पार्षदों ने बैठक का बहिष्कार कर नारेबाजी की। पार्षद सविन्द्र कौर, पार्षद जसबीर सहगल व पार्षद सुमित बंसल ने नपा प्रधान पर कई गंभीर आरोप भी लगाए। पार्षद डॉ. कर्मजीत कौर ने नपा प्रधान के साथ पति व जेठ पर भी भेदभाव करने के आरोप लगाए।

4 बरस में नहीं कोई काम : पूर्व नपा प्रधान मंदीप सिंह तूर ने कहा कि पिछले चार साल से उनके वार्डों में न तो सफाई हो रही न ही विकास कार्य कराए गए। वार्ड एक से उनकी माता सविन्द्र कौर पार्षद है तो वार्ड तीन से पत्नी डॉ. कर्मजीत कौर पार्षद है। उन्होंने कहा कि नपा प्रधान अपने वार्डों में तो दस-दस सफाई कर्मियों से सफाई कराते हैं। बल्कि अपने घरों की सफाई नपा सफाई कर्मचारियों से ही करवाते हैं। उनके साथ व वार्डों से भी भेदभाव बरता जा रहा है।

मैं किसी के दबाव में नहीं आती, नपा प्रधान : नपा प्रधान साक्षी खुराना ने कहा कि उन पर लगाए गए सभी आरोप झूठे हैं। उन्होंने बिना किसी भेदभाव के पूरे शहर में विकास कार्य करवाए हैं। इसके लिए किसी के कहने या आरोप लगाने की जरूरत नहीं है। यदि हमने भेदभाव किया है तो शहर के लोग जानते हैं। आगामी चुनाव में इसका पता भी चल जाएगा कि किसने शहर के विकास में अपना योगदान दिया है। वे किसी के दबाव में आने वाली नहीं है।

कई मुद्दों सहित 3 करोड़ के बजट पर हुई चर्चा

सोमवार को हुई बैठक में शहर के कई मुद्दों सहित 3 करोड़ के बजट को लेकर चर्चा हुई। हंगामे के बाद सभी मुद्दों पर सर्वसम्मति से सहमति बनी। बैठक में तीन करोड़ के विकास कार्यों पर मोहर लगी। इसमें मुख्य रूप से लाडवा-रादौर मार्ग पर स्थित बंसल अस्पताल के नजदीक महाराजा अग्रसेन द्वार व वाल्मीकि बस्ती में वाल्मीकि चौक बनाया जाएगा।

नपा प्रधान साक्षी ने बताया कि बैठक में नपा उप-प्रधान अनिल माटा, पार्षद बृजेश शर्मा व पार्षद सुमित बंसल किसी कारणवश बैठक में भाग नहीं ले सके। बैठक को पार्षद डॉ. कर्मजीत कौर, पार्षद सविंद्र कौर व पार्षद जसबीर सहगल बीच में छोड़कर कार्यालय के बाहर दबाव बनाने के लिए नारेबाजी की। उन्होंने बताया कि आज दो बैठक हुई।

इसमें एक बैठक में बजट तो दूसरी में शहर के मुद्दों पर चर्चा हुई। सभी पर सर्वसम्मति से सहमति बनी है। बैठक में नपा सचिव हरिओम कंबोज, पार्षद कौशल्या खुराना, रविंद्र सिंह, सुनील कुमार, दर्शन पोपली, संगीता ढींगड़ा, प्रदीप शर्मा, प्रीती शर्मा, हरजिन्द्र कौर व बलवंती देवी मुख्य रूप से उपस्थित रही।

