खान अहमदपुर के पास हादसा:ट्रॉले की टक्कर से कार सवार फौजी की मौत, कुछ माह बाद होनी थी शादी

मुलाना2 घंटे पहले
मुलाना | गांव खान अहमदपुर के पास हादसे में क्षतिग्रस्त कार।

नेशनल हाईवे-344 पर सोमवार देर शाम गांव खान अहमदपुर के पास तेज रफ्तार ट्राॅले ने कार को चपेट में ले लिया। इस हादसे में कार सड़क पर बने डिवाइडर से टकरा गई। इस हादसे में एक युवक की मौत हो गई जबकि फौजी चचेरा भाई घायल हो गया। मुलाना पुलिस ने मृतक के चचेरे भाई चंदन चौहान की शिकायत पर ट्रक चालक के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर तलाश शुरू कर दी है। मृतक युवक की पहचान मुलाना निवासी भूषण कुमार वासी मुलाना के रूप में हुई है जो सेना में नौकरी करता था और बैंगलुरू में तैनात था।

पुलिस को दी अपनी शिकायत में फौजी चंदन चौहान ने बताया कि भूषण कुमार छुट्‌टी पर आया हुआ था। सोमवार को थाना छप्पर से उनका एक दोस्त चेतन उनके घर आया हुआ था। सोमवार रात को वह व भूषण कुमार चेतन को छोड़ने के लिए कार में सवार होकर थाना छप्पर गए थे। चंदन कार चला रहा था। चंदन ने बताया कि रात को करीब साढ़े 10 बजे वे चेतन को छोड़कर वापस आ रहे थे, तभी खान अहमदपुर के पास पीछे से एक तेज रफ्तार में ट्राॅला आया और उनकी कार को साइड मार दी।

साइड लगते ही कार डिवाइडर से टकराकर पलट गई। हादसे में जहां उसकी टांग पर गंभीर चोटें आई, वहीं भूषण के सिर में भी काफी चोट लगी। घटना को अंजाम देने के बाद ट्राॅला चालक ट्रॉले को छोड़कर मौके से फरार हो गया। लोग घायलों को उपचार के लिए एमएम अस्पताल ले गए, जहां से उपचार के लिए उन्हें कमांड अस्पताल पंचकूला ले जाया गया। कार्यकारी थाना प्रभारी प्रमोद राणा ने बताया कि मंगलवार को भूषण ने दम तोड़ दिया। मुलाना पुलिस ने ट्राॅला चालक के खिलाफ धारा 279 व 304ए के तहत मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।

गांव डेहर अंबली में हो रखा था भूषण कुमार का रिश्ता
जवान भूषण कुमार की मौत से कस्बे में गम का माहौल है। बताया जा रहा है कि मृतक इकलौता लड़का था व उसका रिश्ता नारायणगढ़ के गांव डहर अंबली में हुआ था। जल्द ही उसकी शादी होने वाली थी। मृतक के परिवार के माता-पिता के इलावा एक बड़ी बहन है।

